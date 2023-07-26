Tottenham Hotspur owner Joe Lewis indicted in the US over ‘brazen’ insider trading scheme

Billionaire Spurs owner Joe Lewis has been indicted in the US - Corbis Sport/Matthew Ashton

Joe Lewis, the billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club, has been indicted for orchestrating a “brazen” insider trading scheme, a US attorney has said.

Damian Williams, attorney for the southern district of New York, in a video posted on messaging platform X, said: “Today I’m announcing that my office, the southern district of New York, has indicted Joe Lewis, the British billionaire, for orchestrating a brazen insider trading scheme.

“We allege that for years Joe Lewis abused access to corporate board rooms and repeatedly provided inside information to his romantic partners, his personal assistants, his pilots and his friends.

Statement of U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on U.S. v. Joseph Lewis pic.twitter.com/9rGTTYVx6h — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) July 25, 2023

“Those folks then traded on that inside information and made millions of dollars on the stock market. Thanks to Lewis those bets were a sure thing.

“None of this was necessary. Joe Lewis is a wealthy man, but as we allege he used insider information to compensate his employees, or to shower gifts on his friends and lovers.

“That’s classic corporate corruption. It’s cheating and it’s against the law.”

Tottenham issued a response on Wednesday morning which read: “This is a legal matter unconnected with the club and as such we have no comment.”

Lewis, a real estate investor and one of Britain’s richest men, has not commented on the allegations so far.