Tottenham Hotspur outsmarted and outplayed by Bayern Munich

Gabriel Vidovic handed Bayern the first-half lead over Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Bayern Munich 2

02:30 PM BST

That’ll be all from us here. An entertaining game with caution thrown to the wind at times and we’ll do it all over again next week in North London when these two sides meet again.

02:20 PM BST

Radu Drăgușin speaks on his return to the side

“I thought we played pretty good. They are a good team and we knew this. They are one of the best teams in Europe.

“We tried to play good football and stick to our principles. There are things we can work on. We had a great time here in Korea, we felt welcome and appreciated here

“I was excited to come back to meet the guys and the staff and start training.”

On the heat in Korea:

“Its normal for it to be hard, we train at the highest level. But this is the nicest part of football - when you train hard you have good results. We have a couple of weeks left until the premier league and we will go full throttle.”

On Romania’s amazing performance in the European Championships:

“It was an incredible tournament for us as a team and a country. We tried to give our best and achieved something very important for us. We want more and we will try to build on this tournament and try to go onwards.”

On Tottenham’s pre-season:

“I feel the guys are in a great condition. I am trying to reach this condition too and am working every day. We are going to be 100% when the season starts to try to achieve something good here.

“The love they give us here [in South Korea] is unbelievable. There’s no better place to train and get in shape than here - they’ve been incredible.”

02:11 PM BST

Bayern ultimately proved too much

The stronger side

Spurs youngsters looked sharp

Hard work in the heat

02:02 PM BST

Full Time

That’ll do it here and Spurs couldn’t find the equaliser. They had a couple of chances to tie it up but Bayern were good value for the win and had the vast majority of quality shots.

Postecoglou will be impressed by the efforts of his younger stars when they came off the bench. In particular Bergvall was fantastic. He was physical and calm on the ball which gave his side a foothold in midfield which they lacked in the first half.

Irankunda looked very dangerous off the bench for Bayern as he continues his fine form in pre-season.

02:00 PM BST

90+4 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Its getting scrappy here despite some nice footwork from the Tottenham youngsters.

Bayern are finding a lot of joy through Zaragoza down the right wing who forces another great save from Austin low to his right hand side. It looks as if Zaragoza will score via the rebound much like Goretzka did, but Emerson Royale is there to shove him away. There are cries for a penalty but the referee is not interested.

01:57 PM BST

90+1 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

The ball is in the back of the net but Zaragoza is offside. He ran through down the right wing, left all alone, and then chipped over Austin.

Luckily, the linesman’s flag is up and it won’t count.

Kitchen sink time for Spurs now.

01:55 PM BST

90 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Werner finds some space on the right wing and takes on the defender Nkili, but he stands strong and clears for a corner.

Bayern come rampaging the other way down the right wing but Bissouma comes across well to clear.

There will be five minutes of added time in this one.

01:54 PM BST

88 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Palhinha plays a gorgeous pass to Irankunda who is staying high up the pitch and looking to make something happen. He goes at Emerson, before taking it on his left foot and striking towards goal.

Yet again Austin comes out on top in their own one-vs-one battle.

01:52 PM BST

86 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

The Spurs defence is in trouble here as they get caught far too high. The ball over the top finds Zaragoza who snakes his way through the Tottenham back line.

He passes to Irankunda on the left flank who shoots for the near post but its saved well by Austin.

From the resulting corner, Irankunda again picks up the loose ball but Austin is there to save low to his near post once more.

01:50 PM BST

84 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Some brilliant balance from Bissouma as he weaves his way through multiple defenders. He finds Mikey Moore down the right flank who lays off Abbot before darting into the box himself. Abbott plays a tricky pass through, but Moore can’t get it out of his feet and its eventually cleared.

Spurs continue to pile the pressure on in their search for an equaliser as Bissouma intercepts Laimer’s clearing pass. He looks out wide, but his pass is well over hit and goes out for a throw.

01:47 PM BST

82 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Spurs look dangerous down this right hand side as Devine has caught out the Bayern defence with his pressing on a couple of occassions now. Mikey Moore also looks positive as his cross is cleared well.

01:46 PM BST

80 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Final substitutions as George Abbot replaces Pedro Porro for Spurs whilst Nkili comes on for Stanisic for Bayern

01:44 PM BST

78 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Bergvall has been fantastic here. He drives forward before trying to play Lankshear through. He pass is hit hard and under his feet however, and so he cannot control

01:41 PM BST

75 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Irankunda makes a darting run down the left channel but is shoved aside by Bergvall shoulder-to-shoulder.

01:40 PM BST

72 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Some more substitutions to report.

Earlier Mathys Tel and Sacha Boey made way for Australian wonderkid Nestory Irankunda and Manchester United target Noussair Mazraoui.

Ange has responded, substituting the rest of the attack and the goalkeeper. Son, Kulusevski, Johnson, and Vicario, all make way for Lankshear, Werner, Austin, and Moore.

01:37 PM BST

71 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Bayern should have been through there as a clearance sees Zaragoza through with no Spurs defenders back following a corner.

Miraculously, Kulusevski is there, making the huge effort to track back and prevent what would surely have been a certain goal.

01:36 PM BST

70 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

A great chance for Bayern here as Zaragoza uses his tricky feet to get to the by-line. Spurs scramble, coming across to block the cross at its source.

Tottenham quickly get up the other end, finding Kulusevski on the right of the box. Donley made a great run at the far post, and the cross looked good, but Bayern head clear.

The game has certainly rediscovered its energy.

01:34 PM BST

68 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

Spurs are alive! They should have equalised there. They play a fantastic ball through to Bergvall who fights off a challenge to get one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Somehow he sends it wide to the right of the post.

What a chance that was.

01:31 PM BST

65 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1

GOAL: And what a goal that is. Pedro Porro pick that one out!

The Spaniard drops into a pocket of space about 30 yards out to the right of the box. He swings across his body, sending a rocket destined for the top corner. There’s nothing Ulreich can do about that one.

All of a sudden Spurs are back in this!

01:29 PM BST

64 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

It’s Tottenham’s turn to make some substitutions as they replace the rest of their midfield and defence.

Donley, Devine, and Skipp, are on for Spence, Sarr, and Davies.

01:28 PM BST

63 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A lovely one-two between Bissouma and Kulusevski inside the Bayern box but they defend well and clear. Spurs have been better going forward but still look open down the other end.

01:27 PM BST

62 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Prior to all this mayhem we saw a couple of substitutions from Kompany.

Erik Dier came on for Kim Min-Jae who picked up a knock. Zaragoza also replaces Vidovic who opened the scoring.

01:26 PM BST

60 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A fantastic chance for Spurs is squandered by Sarr. Son is having so much joy now laying out on this left wing. He steams forward with the Bayern defence backtracking. Sarr makes a darting run into the box which Son rewards with a perfect pass through, but he can’t finish as the fast-reacting Ulreich comes and denies his strike.

That was good from Spurs but Sarr will be kicking himself. He should’ve scored there.

01:24 PM BST

58 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

This game is wide open! Emerson does well to find Son again on the left wing who decides this time to cut it back to Bergvall on the edge of the box. HIs shot is blocked, and then so is Maddison’s, and it is eventually collected by the keeper.

01:22 PM BST

57 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tottenham immediately break down the other end with Son charging down his favoured left wing. He hits a cross low and hard but its dealt with expertly by Ulreich.

01:22 PM BST

55 mins: Bayern Munich 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0

GOAL: Bayern have their second through Leon Goretzka. Vicario has made a lot of saves here but this time he can’t keep it out.

Bayern break down the left wing with Tel going right at Davies. He patienlty waits for Goretzka to beat Spence down the right flank and plays him through nicely. Vicario saves the first effort but it falls perfectly back for him to put over the splayed Vicario and double Bayern’s lead.

01:20 PM BST

54 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bergvall is playing well here. He wins the ball inside his own half and plays Kulusevski in some space out wide. He sends a pass for Johnson to run onto but its just ahead of him.

01:18 PM BST

53 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bayern break through down the middle of the park and Vidovic finds himself one-on-one with Vicario. He strikes through the ball but its straight at the Spurs keeper who can shove it out of danger.

01:17 PM BST

52 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Kompany is loud on the touchline today, demanding his time press higher. Kim willfully complies, but is beaten by a nice turn from Son. Spence can’t break through though.

01:16 PM BST

51 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Interesting that neither side has made wholesale changes just yet. Clearly Postecoglou wants to see a marked improvement from his side before he hands it over the the second unit.

01:15 PM BST

49 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bergvall has looked sharp to start here, driving the ball from the right hand side of the pitch before being crassly taken out by Goretzka who sees yellow for his troubles.

01:13 PM BST

47 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spurs’s midfield needed some solidifying and they will hope that Bergval and Bissouma can provide that much needed solidity and ability to hold possession.

It seems Ange has got this one right as Bissouma is able to squeeze the ball through Bayern’s press to find Spence who can drive up the middle of the pitch. He finds Son on the left wing who eventually gets it to Kulusevski. He shoots and it goes just wide. Much better from Tottenham in midfield especially.

01:11 PM BST

Second half gets underway

45 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A couple of substitutions from both sides to start this second half.

For Bayern, Manuel Neuer has been replaced by Sven Ulreich, whilst Palhinha and Goretzka are on for Kimmich and Pavlovic.

For Spurs, Emerson Royale has replaced Dragusin. Gray and Maddison have also been withdrawn for Bissouma and Bergvall.

01:01 PM BST

The pressure is building

Vicario shouts at his defence as they let another shot come through

Gnabry is Bayern's greatest threat

Spurs suffering the Bayern press

12:55 PM BST

Half Time

Spurs survive just a goal down here but its been practically all Bayern as the players head for the tunnel.

They’ve attacked quickly with width and purpose and the Tottenham defenders have not had many answers. Their press too has been fantastic, making Ange’s dedication to play the ball out the defence very dangerous.

Spurs have had moments through Kulusevski and Son, but they need to get a hold of the ball in midfield to reduce the pressure on the defence.

12:51 PM BST

45 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Tottenham break down the other end as this game starts to open up. Some lovely feet from Maddison allows him to beat his man. He passes into the box, intending to find Johnson. But instead, Son collects at the far post. Not expecting it, he can’t get a shot off as Boey rushes up to meet him.

12:49 PM BST

44 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A pretty backheel from Guerreiro sends Vidovic through who then returns the favour, playing Rafa into the Spurs box. His cross winds up with Tel at the far post whose first toouch is poor. He beats the rushing Vicario to the ball but can’t direct it on target.

Spurs clear but Bayern maintain the pressure. A one-two this time between Guerreiro and Kimmich gives the former some space just inside the box to shoot. His effort is tame and side footed straight into the arms of the grateful Vicario. More warning signs for Ange’s men here.

12:46 PM BST

42 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spence catches Gnabry’s trailing leg as Stanišić sends a floated pass over the top of the Spurs defence. He’ll see yellow and Bayern will have a chance from a free kick just outside the Tottenham box.

12:44 PM BST

40 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spence is forced to head it into the stands as Bayern continue to knock on the door. They’ll have a corner here with 5 minutes left in the half before added time.

Munich certainly look the more likely side to score and Tottenham will have to sure up that defence if they want to go into half time still within touching distance.

12:43 PM BST

38 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bayern have Tottenham pinned back here as they play it around the box with ease. The Spurs defenders can’t get near Kimmich and co, who finally decide to shoot when Gnabry tries to curl one with his left foot towards the far post. That also slips the wrong side, giving Tottenham a lifeline.

12:41 PM BST

36 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

A lovely one-two between Son and Kulusevski sends the latter through in the left channel. He looks for Johnson on the right wing early, but Kim gets his head on the ball to clear,

Down the other end Bayern work it to Tel who jukes his way into the box. He finally strikes it true but it swings past the post.

12:39 PM BST

35 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

The total refusal from both sides to ever send the ball long from defence is admirable but unnerving. Bayern continue to tempt fate with risky passes across their defence but they haven’t been punished yet.

12:36 PM BST

31 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Gorgeous one-touch football from Tottenham inside their own half. Porro comes away from it charging through down the right but they can’t break down Bayern’s last line of defence.

It seems both sides are trying to out-do one another with their risky passing through a relentless press.

12:34 PM BST

29 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

That’s a loose ball from Gray in the centre circle and it allows Muller to get galloping with the Spurs defence wheeling back. He plays Tel through down the left wing who sends a first time cross towards the back post to reach the unmarked Gnabry.

But, out of nowhere, Spurs captian Heung-min Son flies across the six-yard box to clear - excellent work rate from the forward.

12:31 PM BST

Water break

27 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

We’ll take a quick water break here as it is a sticky 30 degrees in the South Korean capital.

12:30 PM BST

The perfect start

Vidovic smiles as Spurs despair

12:29 PM BST

24 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Gnabry is finding a lot of joy down this right hand side as he cuts inside off the right wing. Bayern recycle, and then send Boey in behind down that same wing. A couple of one-touch passes gives Gnabry some space on the edge of the box but he slips as he shoots, and it goes out for a corner.

The corner finds a Bayern head, forcing Vicario to save low at his feet.

12:27 PM BST

22 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spurs win a corner down the other end but its cleared easily. They come again and Maddison tries to slip Gray in behind but puts just a little too much on it.

12:25 PM BST

19 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Kim gets his head on the corner but sends it over the bar.

Spurs again try to play it out the back despite the danger, but this time do well to earn themselves a throw. Despite this, they can’t hold onto the ball and it looks as if Kimmich has broken away with options on either side.

Nevertheless his pass is skewed and the chance squandered.

12:23 PM BST

18 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bayern showing Spurs how its done playing the ball out of defence expertly despite the danger of pPurs attackers hounding them down.

They create some space for Kimmich in the middle of the park as they beat the Tottenham press with ease, who finds the 19 year old Tel on the edge of the box. He cuts in onto his right foot and whips a shot low but too close to Vicario who cleans up nicely.

Bayern will keep the ball and maintain the pressure with a corner.

12:21 PM BST

16 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spence is asking for a penalty as he falls over trying to get on the end of a looped ball into the box. The referee doesn’t even acknowledge him - that was probably just goof defending.

12:20 PM BST

15 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Things have calmed down a little bit here but the crowd is keeping up the energy. Huge cheers ring round the stadium as Porro sets up for two throw-ins in a row in his own half.

12:17 PM BST

12 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bayern break down the right wing after a cute ball sends Gnabry flying through. He cuts it back to Kimmich who lays it off to Pavlovic for the strike.

The Tottenham defenders rush up to him well to block the shot and regain possession.

This game is electric. Not a whole lot of defending going on...

12:15 PM BST

11 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spurs continue to pile on the pressure this time getting the ball early to Brennan Johnson on the right wing. He doesn’t hesitate, sending a first-time cross towards Son at the far post who is seemingly unmarked. The cross was slightly under hit, and Kim can clear.

12:14 PM BST

10 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

That’s much better from Spurs! Sarr wins the ball from Pavlovic in Bayern’s third and helps work it to Kulusevski in the left channel. He turns his defender inside out but can’t get his shot past him and its deflected for a corner.

12:12 PM BST

7 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Despite all the early danger coming from them trying to play it out the back, Ange will not allow his time to send balls long.

They work it to Son who cuts in from the left wing with no one tracking him. With all the time in the world he hits from distance but that soars well over the crossbar.

12:10 PM BST

5 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Bayern come searching again as Spurs simply cannot handle their high press. Muller curls one towards the far edge of the box for Tel to chance. Porro heads back to Vicario under pressure but that was very close to being a second for Bayern.

12:09 PM BST

3 mins: Bayern Munich 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0

GOAL: A mix up at the back sees Vicario’s dangerous pass intended for Djed Spence get picked off by Serge Gnabry. His shot is saved well but the follow up is converted by Vidovic. That is really poor from the Spurs defence but is a characteristic of a team hell-bent on playing the ball out from the back.

12:07 PM BST

2 mins: Bayern Munich 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Pedro Porro plays a long searching ball for Brennan Johnson who controls it well down the right wing. However, Bayern get back quickly and Stanišić clears the danger.

12:06 PM BST

1 min: Bayern Munich 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0

Spurs get us underway for real now but boot the ball off the pitch from kick off.

Bayern look to attack without hesitation looking for the wings. Eventually they look for Gnabry at the back post who leaps to volley the ball whiskers over the bar. A positive start for the Bavarian giants.

12:04 PM BST

Kick Off?

But its not Spurs or Bayern...

Looks like a ceremonial kick off from K-pop sensation NewJeans who kick balls from the halfway line.

11:55 AM BST

Kick off fast approaches

11:43 AM BST

Ange ain’t leaving

Telegraph Sport has revealed that Ange Postecoglou will feature on the FA’s list of potential replacements for Gareth Southgate following his resignation announcement.

The Australian has had a successful start to life in England and his dry, sarcastic approach to media engagements has endeared him to much of the Premier League community.

His positive, attacking style of football will surely be a key reason for FA technical director John McDermott’s interest in him; England fans have been crying out for a manager to entertain them and Ange would do just that.

Despite the interest, Tottenham Hotspur is confident they will be able to hold onto their manager especially considering he only signed his four-year contract last summer. It is thought that the only job he would consider would be Manchester City, provided Guardiola decided to call it a day.

11:32 AM BST

Reunions will have to wait

Many will have picked this fixture out as an opportunity to see former Tottenham talisman Harry Kane line up against his former comrades. However, we will have to wait as he has been given an extended break following England’s deep run in the Euros.

Disappointing as this is we should get another chance to see him in action when Bayern make the trip to North London for the Visit Malta Cup next week.

This won’t be Kane’s first time back in town – as Spurs fans will gleefully remember the German heavyweights knocked Arsenal out of the Champions League back in April. Harry featured heavily, scoring a penalty at the Emirates taking his tally up to 14 - the most by any player against the Gunners.

There will, however, be a familiar face in the Munich dugout. Vincent Kompany was a Premier League mainstay and the cornerstone of Manchester City’s original dynasty. Having retired just two years ago, he made his return to England’s top flight and our televisions by leading his plucky Burnley side as their manager.

Despite the task of survival proving too challenging, his style of play and man-management skills convinced the powers at be that he would be the perfect fit to succeed Thomas Tuchel as head coach of Bayern Munich.

Eric Dier should also feature this game despite being named on the substitutes bench. He played for a decade at White Hart Lane, making over 250 appearances and should be warmly received by the Tottenham faithful.

Kompany in a new role

Kane will not feature today

You can take the man out of Tottenham...

11:26 AM BST

Bayern Munich sign Fulham midfielder João Palhinha for £47m

Having failed to sign the Portuguese international last summer as well as in January, Bayern pushed hard to complete his signature early in the window.

The fee represented a club record sale for the Cottagers who will have to learn to live without their tough tackling midfield anchor. Palhinha is one of the most physical players in world football and showed off his excellence in one-on-one duels in the Euros.

He was a bright spot in an underwhelming Portuguese side once again overshadowed by the antics of a certain number seven.

João will provide secure protection for Bayern’s defence as well as a keen eye for a cross-field pass which should suit their other new signing, Michel Olise, nicely.

Bayern's new destroyer

11:22 AM BST

Bayern Munich team news

A stronger Bayern Munich side will face Spurs this afternoon, with a couple of their stars returning from their post-Euros break.

Manuel Neuer will start between the sticks. At 38 years old he is as imperious as ever and shows no signs of slowing down. He’s joined by fellow Bayern stalwart Thomas Müller who announced his retirement from international football following Germany’s unsuccessful Euros campaign.

Both performed well as their country hosted the competition for the first time since 1988, but ultimately couldn’t hold back relentless eventual winners Spain.

Former Arsenal winger Serge Gnabry will man the right flank. He scored against his old team in the Champions League quarter-finals back in April helping to knock them out.

Youngsters Mathys Tel, Aleksandar Pavlović, and Gabriel Vidović, will all get an opportunity to impress whilst relative veterans João Palhinha, Conrad Laimer, Leon Goretzka, and Eric Dier, should all feature off the bench.

Starting XI: Neuer (GK); Minjae, Kimmich, Guerreiro, Stanišić, Boey; Müller, Pavlović; Gnabry, Vidović, Tel.

Subs: Ulreich (GK), Schmitt (GK), Goretzka, Dier, Palhinha, Bryan, Laimer, Irankunda, Ličina, Fernández, Mazraoui, Aseko, Aznou

11:20 AM BST

Leeds left heartbroken, but Spurs won’t mind

Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Leeds youngster Archie Gray for a fee of £30 million.

The versatile Englishmen had a release clause implemented into his contract which could be activated if Leeds failed to gain promotion to the Premier League and Spurs have pounced.

He is only 18 years old but the potential is plain to see. His performances in the Championship suggest he could be Premier League-ready right away and thus he should feature heavily in Postecogelu’s squad.

“When Spurs came and I had the opportunity to play in the Champions League eventually and Europa League this year I couldn’t really say no,” said Gray. “I know so many players that are here, not so much the first team but the young lads and another thing is that it’s a massive project under Ange and it’s something that I want to be a part of.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I’m a massive Celtic fan so I love him and my whole family loves him. I haven’t really said this to be fair. He’s also a massive factor because playing under a really good manager is really important for me as well. I’ve still got loads to learn because I’m only 18 so it’s really important.”

Archie Gray is a superstar in the making

11:16 AM BST

Spurs team news

As expected Tottenham Hotspur fields a side we would expect to see in their opening Premier League fixture against newly promoted Leicester City.

Heung-min Son wears the captain’s armband ready to lead his team out for the second time this week in his home nation.

New signing Archie Gray will start for the second time this pre-season. Is he cementing himself as a regular starter for Postecoglou at just 18 years old?

James Maddison will start having come off the bench against the K-League XI. Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski, and Pedro Porro, all continue to start and will be key this season for a Spurs side desperate for silverware.

Starting XI: Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Davies, Spence; Sarr, Gray, Maddison; Johnson, Kulusevski, Son.

Subs: Austin (GK), Whiteman (GK), Gunter, Royal, Abbott, Skipp, Bissouma, Devine, Hall, Bergvall, Donley, Moore, Solomon, Werner, Veliz, Scarlett, Lankshear.

11:00 AM BST

Son back in Seoul

Good morning and thanks for joining us for another pre-season contest. This time Tottenham Hotspur will take on Bayern Munich in Seoul as part of the Coupang Play Series 2024

This will be Tottenham Hotspur’s fourth time visiting the South Korean capital and none will be happier than fan darling Heung-min Son.

It will no doubt be a special moment for him to play for his club in his home country – the adulation he receives from his compatriots is clear to see. An unlikely bond has built between North Londoners and South Koreans and is a driving force behind their return to the country having competed in the same pre-season tournament in 2022.

The fixture is taking place in the Seoul World Cup Stadium which holds up to 66,704 and is the second largest football-specific stadium in Asia.

Tottenham have had an eventful pre-season thus far, playing against a range of more local competitors like QPR, Newcastle, and Hearts, before beginning their tour of East Asia. This began in Japan with the J.League World Challenge game against Vissel Kobe which saw a dramatic 88th minute winner from Mikey Moore.

Spurs played their first of a doubleheader in Seoul against the K-League XI. Enjoying his time back home, Son scored a brace in the first half which was enough to see off a second-half comeback, with the game finishing 4-3 in his favour.

Bayern Munich will be treating these warm-up fixtures with an enhanced degree of professionalism after their first trophyless season in over a decade.

They drew their opening match against regional German side FC Düren, with Australian international Nestory Irankunda scoring their only goal of the game.

Son's signature pose