Mauricio Pochettino: 'Tottenham should change my job title'

Pochettino took over at Tottenham in 2014. (Credit: Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested Tottenham Hotspur should change his job title and claimed he ‘knows nothing’ about the club’s transfer strategy.

The Spurs manager had hoped to revamp his squad ahead of the new campaign and the Argentine was no doubt buoyed by the club-record signing of Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But the continued presence in the squad of Danny Rose, the England defender who was left behind during the club’s recent tour of Asia to negotiate an exit, has led to questions over Pochettino’s authority.

“I am not in charge and I know nothing about the situation of my players,” Pochettino said after Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Real Madrid in the Audi Cup.

“I am only coaching them and trying to get the best from them. Sell, buy players, sign contract, not sign contract – I think it is not in my hands, it’s in the club’s hands and (chairman) Daniel Levy.

“The club need to change my title and description. Of course I am the boss deciding the strategic play, but in another area I don’t know. Today, I feel like I am the coach.”

Harry Kane scores the only goal against Real Madrid on Tuesday. (Credit: Getty Images)

Ndombele became Spurs’ first new signing since Lucas Moura in January 2018 when he arrived in early July. Jack Clarke joined from Leeds United earlier in the window but the young winger was immediately loaned back to the Championship club.

Pochettino had hoped to bolster a squad which finished fourth in the Premier League last season and reached the Champions League final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool in Kiev.

One player Spurs had been linked with was Juventus’ Paulo Dybala but the Argentine now appears to be heading to Manchester United in a deal which would see Romelu Lukaku join the Italian champions.

Spurs kick off the Premier League season at home to newly-promoted Aston Villa on August 10th.

Featured from our writers