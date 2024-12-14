Tottenham Hotspur Line Up Move For This RC Lens Star: What Will He Bring?

Tottenham Hotspur Line Up Move For This RC Lens Star: What Will He Bring?

Who is Andy Diouf?

Diouf has featured in 16 games this season so far, netting a goal and an assist. He is averaging 1.2 tackles, 0.6 interceptions, and 0.5 clearances per game (stats via whoscored).

The French midfielder is versatile enough to don different roles in the middle of the park. He provides stability, strength, solidity and energy to the side. On the offensive front, he is great at dribbling, creating chances, and passing.

Andy Diouf can be a valuable buy

Tottenham Hotspur lack quality in their midfield unit and they need reinforcement to yield better results. Hence, their interest in Andy Diouf is justified as the youngster can improve their quality and help them win titles.

Diouf is showing promising signs and a high level of football. His versatility and qualities will be welcomed by the Spurs. He can surely compete with James Maddison for the starting position in the lineup. Notably, he is just 21 years old and should improve further with time and experience.

Lens got Diouf for £13 million, which means they will surely charge higher than this to make a profit out of the deal. Tottenham Hotspur have the financial muscle to pull off the deal in the January window. However, it remains to be seen if they would like to convert the interest into reality or not.