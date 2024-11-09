Tottenham Hotspur identify replacement for Real Madrid-linked defender

Tottenham Hotspur are already planning for a future without Pedro Porro, as the young right-back has caught the attention of Real Madrid, according to a recent report by Mundo Deportivo.

With Porro’s name appearing on Madrid’s radar, Tottenham are actively searching for potential replacements and one name that has emerged as a possibility is Andrei Ratiu, a rising star at Rayo Vallecano.

Ratiu has impressed many with his performances this season, quickly becoming one of the standout players in La Liga.

Important days for Real Madrid

The next few months are set to be significant for the right-back position across Europe, with several key moves expected.

A major point of focus is Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future. The Liverpool full-back’s contract is set to expire in June, and his next move is the subject of much speculation.

Real Madrid are closely monitoring the situation, as they too are in need of a right-back, especially with Dani Carvajal currently sidelined for an unknown period. At the moment, Madrid only has Lucas Vazquez, who is primarily a winger, filling in at right-back.

Should Alexander-Arnold choose to stay at Liverpool, Real Madrid may turn their attention to Pedro Porro as a viable option to bolster their defensive ranks.

Tottenham in trouble

This would leave Tottenham in a difficult position, potentially losing a key player they brought in during January 2023. As a result, Tottenham have shifted focus to Ratiu, who has made a strong impression with Rayo Vallecano this season.

The Romanian full-back has played in nine matches, contributing with one goal and one assist. Ratiu has a release clause of €25 million, a relatively low figure considering his potential.

His development has been rapid, and there is plenty of room for him to continue growing. Rayo Vallecano, however, hopes to keep him until at least the summer, as they recognise his importance to the team.