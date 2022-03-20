Tottenham’s hopes of Champions League football continue to grow despite lack of killer instinct

Dan Kilpatrick
·4 min read
Tottenham's hopes of Champions League football continue to grow despite lack of killer instinct
  Antonio Conte
    Antonio Conte
    Italian association football player and manager
  Harry Kane
    Harry Kane
Tottenham’s farcical win-loss-win-loss cycle came to an end with an encouraging 3-1 victory over rivals West Ham, as Antonio Conte’s side boosted their top-four hopes.

After failing to build on wins no fewer than seven times since the turn of the year, Spurs finally put together back-to-back results for the first time since Boxing Day and moved back to within three points of fourth-placed Arsenal – with a home north London derby to come.

The result also damaged West Ham’s own Champions League chances and the Hammers, who looked jaded from Thursday’s epic win over Sevilla, may now view the Europa League as their best route to a place at Europe’s top table next season.

It was a familiar story for Spurs, as the sublime Harry Kane and Heung-min Son put West Ham to the sword, with the duo involved in all three goals.

Spurs took the lead on nine minutes when Kurt Zouma – whose every touch was booed by the home fans – turned Kane’s cross into his own net under pressure from Son, and the South Korean converted Kane balls either side of half-time to spectacularly return to form.

Spurs allowed West Ham to halve the deficit ten minutes before the interval when Said Benrahma scored after more lax Spurs defending from a corner.

The hosts dominated the second half, missing a succession of chances, and like Wednesday’s 2-0 win over Brighton, they could easily have won by four or five goals.

Sergio Reguilon was particularly guilty of wastefulness, fluffing two great openings in the box after being set free by Kane.

Conte will be left frustrated by his side’s lack of killer instinct and the second half was nervy until Son ran on to Kane’s flicked header and finished under Lukasz Fabianski with ten minutes remaining.

Nonetheless, Spurs are dramatically improving at creating chances and if they can tighten up at set pieces and be more clinical, there are reasons to be optimistic about their hopes of overhauling Arsenal and Manchester United.

Romero wins Antonio duel

Kane and Son were the story but Tottenham’s other standout player felt equally important to a crucial three points.

Cristian Romero was outstanding again on the right of the back three, winning his individual battle with Michail Antonio and ensuring West Ham could never convert their foothold into another stirring comeback here.

Antonio had occupied the entire Sevilla back line on Thursday but Romero never allowed the tired centre-forward to settle, flying into him from the first minute with a succession of robust challenges. Although Antonio rolled Dier to create a chance to make it 1-1, he never got any change from Romero and was hooked before the hour for Andriy Yarmolenko.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Romero thereafter took on a freer role, roaming out of defence to snuff out any danger, and occasionally playing his way out of some really tight spots.

It was another display full of controlled aggressive, determination and personality from the Argentine, who has quickly established himself as one of Spurs’ most important players.

Spurs’ weakness exposed again

Defending set pieces is Tottenham’s biggest weakness, while attacking them is one of West Ham’s strengths.

No surprise, then, that West Ham’s goal came from an Aaron Cresswell corner, flicked on by Craig Dawson and volleyed home level with the far post by Benrahma.

Four the last nine Premier League goals Spurs have conceded – including the decisive headers in defeats to Burnley and Manchester United – have now come from set pieces.

Conte has been aware of the problem for weeks but his side are showing few signs of improvement.

Spurs had multiple opportunities to prevent the goal, with Matt Doherty carelessly giving away a corner, Dawson beating two men in the air and Benrahma completely unmarked after escaping Son.

It was a cheap way for Spurs to allow the Hammers back in to a game they were never really in, squandering the momentum and allowing a tired opponent off the hook.

The problem in part is down to having three centre-halves who are not particularly strong in the air, particularly 6ft Romero and Ben Davies, but it also feels like a mental issue and another result of the lack of killer instinct which is frustrating Conte.

Spurs are clearly getting better going forward but opponents will always have a chance while they remain poor at set-pieces. It is something for Conte to consider during the international break.

