Tottenham home game in Europa League delayed because of 'severe travel disruption'

LONDON (AP) — The Europa League game between Tottenham and Qarabag started 35 minutes late because of a “severe travel disruption,” the Premier League club said.

UEFA said the delay was “due to a late team arrival.” The match had been scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. local time.

It was the club from Azerbaijan that had problems trying to reach Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

Tottenham's statement said: “Kick off for tonight’s fixture has been delayed due to severe travel disruption." The club then updated with the new start time.

