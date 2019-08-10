Tottenham hero Harry Kane: Aston Villa win 'important' response to Liverpool, Manchester City

Harry Kane says Tottenham’s late 3-1 win against Aston Villa was the perfect response to title rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Liverpool beat Norwich 4-1 on Friday, while City demolished West Ham 5-0 in London earlier on Saturday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

John McGinn’s early strike threatened to derail Tottenham’s reply, but Tanguy Ndombele’s finish levelled the scores before Kane struck twice in the dying minutes.

And the Spurs and England talisman was left pleased with the three points, which allows them to go joint top of the league.

“They set the standard from minute go,” he told Sky Sports. “We kept with them for a while last year and then fell off towards the second half of the season.

“It is important we don’t fall too far behind too early.

READ MORE: As it happened - Tottenham beat Aston Villa

READ MORE: Harry Kane at the double late on to help Tottenham beat Aston Villa

Harry Kane was the hero as Tottenham started their season with a win (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

“We have got to keep up with them. It’s the first game but it’s always nice to win, especially at home.”

Kane’s double were his first strikes at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a stat he was pleased to see.

But it was Christian Eriksen’s introduction which helped catalyse the Spurs comeback, despite the playmaker’s seemingly inevitable move away from the club.

And the match-winner added the Dane receives some jokes about moving away - but focused on his performance.

“It is light hearted,” the 26-year-old added. “From our point of views as players, in football nowadays, people will come and go.

Kane celebrated the victory which helped Tottenham avoid a gap with their title rivals (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

The late win saw them start the season with a bang (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“As long as when they play they give 110 percent, that’s all you can ask for.

“He came on, made things happen and without the ball worked hard. When you wear the shirt, you give everything.”

Villa boss Dean Smith was pleased with his side’s effort against tough opposition.

Story continues

Smith added to the broadcaster: “I think we were really competitive in the first half. I thought we played well. We scored a good goal.

“But we came up against a superior team, there is no doubt about that. They were Champions League finalists for a reason.

“We knew it would be a tough baptism.”

Featured from our writers