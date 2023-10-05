Tottenham handed Brennan Johnson injury boost as return date mapped out

Brennan Johnson hopes to give Tottenham a timely injury lift by returning from his hamstring lay-off for their first game back after the international break.

Johnson limped off against Arsenal two weeks ago, missed Saturday’s win over Liverpool and has not been called up to the Wales squad.

The £47.5million deadline day signing will miss Saturday’s trip to Luton but is targeting a comeback in time to face Fulham on October 23.

His return would be a major boost for Spurs, who fear being without Manor Solomon for at least a couple of months after he suffered a knee injury in training.

Spurs are also without injured wide players Ivan Perisic and Bryan Gil, as well as Rodrigo Bentancur, Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon.

Johnson looked bright against Arsenal on his first Spurs start and will boost their forward options ahead of an important run of games after the international break.

After hosting Fulham, Spurs play Crystal Palace before a huge game against Chelsea on November 6, when Mauricio Pochettino will return to the club as an opposition manager for the first time. They then play Wolves before another international break in November.

Johnson will miss Wales’ crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers against Croatia and Armenia.