Tottenham: Guglielmo Vicario ruled out for 'months' with Ange Postecoglou coy on injury return timeline

Tottenham expect Guglielmo Vicario to be out for “months” with the broken ankle he suffered in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Manchester City.

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the Italian goalkeeper faces an extended spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Vicario was injured in a collision with City winger Savinho in the first half at the Etihad but went on to complete the full game.

His injury is a major blow to Spurs, who will now have to rely on veteran back-up Fraser Forster.

Vicario was injured in a collision with Manchester City winger Savinho (AFP via Getty Images)

Speaking for the first time since Spurs confirmed the news about the injury to Vicario, Postecoglou said on Wednesday: “It's not going to be weeks, it's going to be months.

“I don't like giving a timeline so early in the process because it puts undue pressure on the player and maybe some expectations."

Vicario has missed just four matches since his £17.2million from Empoli in 2023 but Forster will now deputise, at least until January when the transfer window opens and Spurs could register a new goalkeeper.

Spurs face Roma in the Europa League on Thursday and face a crunch run of eight games in 24 days before Christmas, including their Carabao Cup quarter-final with Manchester United.

