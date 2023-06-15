Tottenham fixtures for Premier League 2023-24 season: Ange Postecoglou era starts at Brentford

Tottenham’s latest new era begins away at Brentford as Ange Postecoglou is handed two tough fixtures to start to life in north London.

The Greek-born Australian has left Celtic to put his attacking tactics to the test in the Premier League, and will hope to hit the ground running with the added bonus on no European football to clutter the schedule.

Postecoglou will have to hit the ground running, though, as Manchester United come to town in the second game and the first north London derby - away at Arsenal - is on September 23, a week before Liverpool visit. The home north London derby is scheduled for April 27, 2024.

Former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino takes his Chelsea side to N17 on November 4, with the calderon of Stamford Bridge set for February 24, 2024.

The festive period was kind to Spurs last season with a number of London-based games and it’s relatively similar this term with Brighton and Bournemouth on the cards.

Spurs will end their campaign with a brutal run from April into May of Newcastle, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool before Burnely is the last home game and it’s away at Sheffield United to finish the season.

Tottenham complete Premier League 2023/24 fixture list

13/08/2023 - 14:00 - Brentford (a)

19/08/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester United (h)

26/08/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (a)

02/09/2023 - 15:00 - Burnley (a)

16/09/2023 - 15:00 - Sheffield United (h)

23/09/2023 - 15:00 - Arsenal (a)

30/09/2023 - 15:00 - Liverpool (h)

07/10/2023 - 15:00 - Luton Town (a)

21/10/2023 - 15:00 - Fulham (h)

28/10/2023 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (a)

04/11/2023 - 15:00 - Chelsea (h)

11/11/2023 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (a)

25/11/2023 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (h)

02/12/2023 - 15:00 - Manchester City (a)

05/12/2023 - 19:45 - West Ham United (h)

09/12/2023 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (h)

16/12/2023 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (a)

23/12/2023 - 15:00 - Everton (h)

26/12/2023 - 15:00 - Brighton (a)

30/12/2023 - 15:00 - A.F.C. Bournemouth (h)

13/01/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester United (a)

30/01/2024 - 19:45 - Brentford (h)

03/02/2024 - 15:00 - Everton (a)

10/02/2024 - 15:00 - Brighton (h)

17/02/2024 - 15:00 - Wolverhampton (h)

24/02/2024 - 15:00 - Chelsea (a)

02/03/2024 - 15:00 - Crystal Palace (h)

09/03/2024 - 15:00 - Aston Villa (a)

16/03/2024 - 15:00 - Fulham (a)

30/03/2024 - 15:00 - Luton Town (h)

02/04/2024 - 19:45 - West Ham United (a)

06/04/2024 - 15:00 - Nottingham Forest (h)

13/04/2024 - 15:00 - Newcastle United (a)

20/04/2024 - 15:00 - Manchester City (h)

27/04/2024 - 15:00 - Arsenal (h)

04/05/2024 - 15:00 - Liverpool (a)

11/05/2024 - 15:00 - Burnley (h)

19/05/2024 - 16:00 - Sheffield United (a)