Tottenham fans plan protest before Manchester United game

Spurs supporters unveil a banner at the 2-1 home defeat to Leicester in January (Change for Tottenham)

A Tottenham supporters' group has organised a protest against the club's ownership before and after Sunday's home game against Manchester United.

Change for Tottenham (CFT) have called on fans to "unite in a peaceful march against the board" along the High Road to the stadium, continue to protest inside the ground before kick-off and stage a sit-in in the South Stand after full-time.

Since mid-December, some Spurs fans have chanted for Daniel Levy, the Spurs chairman, to stand down during matches, as the club's results have nosedived.

Spurs are 14th in the table going into the league game with fellow crisis club United and crashed out of both domestic cups last week, leaving their season dependent on progress in the Europa League.

In a statement, CFT said: "As passionate supporters of Tottenham Hotspur, we believe it’s time for real change in how our football club is run.

"While our loyalty remains unwavering, we refuse to see it exploited."We want a club that prioritises footballing ambition over commercial interests, respects its traditions, and listens to its fans.

Time For Change.



Time To Stand Up.



Time to join us in the protest.



Full details below… pic.twitter.com/SHb9JWZ8Hp — 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐓𝐨𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐦 (@ChangeForSpurs) February 7, 2025

"We call for greater accountability in decision-making, investment in the squad that reflects our stature, and the fulfillment of promises made—including the long-overdue Bill Nicholson statue to honor the man who defined our values.

"Tottenham Hotspur is more than just a business—it’s a club built on history, passion, and its supporters. It’s time for change."

CFT wrote to the club in January with a number of questions on topics ranging from the club's transfer strategy to the atmosphere in the stadium, and requesting clarification on a range of issues, including the role of chief football officer, Scott Munn.

In the letter, CFT said it would support Levy taking a "step back from footballing decisions...[to] focus solely on the club’s commercial development".

In a written response, seen by Standard Sport, Spurs said: "Scott oversees the administration of the Training Centre and is not involved in the recruitment of players – he is responsible for the optimisation of all departments, such as medical and sports science, to best support football.

Tottenham fans have voiced their frustration with Daniel Levy in recent weeks (AFP via Getty Images)

"Daniel has never been involved in player recruitment. His role has always only ever been to conclude negotiations once the player has been identified and agreed by Johan [Lange, technical director] and the Head Coach.

"Improved performance on the pitch is paramount and we need to be unified and focus on support for our players – home and away."

CTF is made up of around 10 season-ticket holders and is not officially recognised by the club, who also said they have “constant dialogues and consultation” with the Fan Advisory Board and the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust.

Ange Postecoglou, the Spurs head coach, said last week that he has "failed in trying to unify the club" in the way that he hoped when he took the job in summer 2023, and that a change of dynamic between supporters and the board is "difficult" while Levy remains in charge.

"It's not that it can't happen, it just makes it more difficult," Postecoglou said ahead of the win over Brentford on February 2. "It's not an usual situation for me, I've faced it before at other clubs.

"Usually when you get things right on the field that gets everyone aligned again and focussed on what's important.

"I think even for the supporters themselves, they'd much rather come to the game and cheer their side on, feel good about their football team.

"Obviously they don't at the moment because of our form and league position, which is understandable. If that happens at any club, there's going to be some sort of dissension there. All I can do is my utmost to get the team back on track in the league and give our supporters the priority of just enjoying our football team."