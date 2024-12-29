Tottenham fans boo and Ange Postecoglou screams after latest implosion

As usual, Postecoglou made little effort to hide his displeasure - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Maybe this is why Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will halt new senior concession season tickets after this campaign – watching Spurs should come with a health warning even for the club’s young fans.

Tottenham fell behind, failed to score a penalty, saw Destiny Udogie become the latest defender to hobble off injured and then threw away two points by conceding a late equaliser.

To top it all off, Rodrigo Bentancur, who has only played two games since his seven-game suspension, will also serve a one-game ban after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season in time added on for stoppages.

No wonder head coach Ange Postecoglou was screaming into his hands at one stage in the first half. Some of the Spurs fans booed at the final whistle, although they were quickly drowned out by the loud music hastily played over the public address system.

Goals from Rodrigo Bentancur and Brennan Johnson looked like they would be just about enough to drag Spurs over the line, but Postecglou’s team – not for the first, second or third time – shot themselves in the foot.

Having missed a host of chances to put the game to bed, Tottenham switched off and allowed Rayan Ait-Nouri to pick out substitute Jorgen Strand Larsen to fire in an 87th-minute equaliser.

Postecoglou would have taken a win of any sorts after Hee-Chan Hwang had given Wolves an early lead and Heung-Min Son had a penalty saved after Bentancur had levelled.

Inspired by the excellent Dujan Kulusevski, Spurs turned the game in their favour through Johnson’s goal in time added on for stoppages at the end of the first half.

Kulusevski was only denied what would have been a deserved goal by a clearance from Santiago Bueno, but you can never realax when watching Spurs and so it proved again. Larsen grabbed a late equaliser, which means it is one win in seven League games for Spurs since thrashing Manchester City.

Larsen scored a late equaliser for Wolves - Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Jack Thomas

Udogie was forced off with a muscle injury, which meant substitute Sergio Reguilon made his first Premier League appearance for Tottenham since April 2022.

Elsewhere in the top flight Manchester City ended their winless streak with victory at Leicester City, Crystal Palace beat Southampton, Everton lost at home to Nottingham Forest and Fulham beat Bournemouth.

The late kick-off is between West Ham and Liverpool.

05:16 PM GMT

Contrasting emotions across the league

Delight for Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo and Matz Sels - Reuters/Phil Noble

Southampton’s Nathan Wood looks dejected after the match - Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Ryan Christie celebrates Bournemouth’s late equaliser - PA/Steven Paston

Ange Postecoglou consoles Pape Matar Sarr after the match - Getty Images/Shaun Botterill

05:02 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Tottenham 2 Wolves 2

Boos at the final whistle from the home fans as Wolves pick up a precious point in London.

04:59 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Fulham 2 Bournemouth 2

Points shared at Craven Cottage. An entertaining game between two good teams.

04:58 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 2

Five wins in a row for Forest as they move up to second in the Premier League. Too clever, slick and street wise from the away side.

04:57 PM GMT

FULL TIME: Crystal Palace 2 Southampton 1

All over at Selhurst Park. Ivan Juric still winless as Palace pick up another win.

04:51 PM GMT

89mins: Fulham 2 Bournemouth 2 GOAL

A late equaliser at Craven Cottage now. Diop fails to deal with the ball and that allows Quattara to nip in and dink a finish over Leno.

04:49 PM GMT

86mins: Tottenham 2 Wolves 2 GOAL

I told you it was getting nervy and the worries of the home fans were justified.

Strand Larsen is picked out by Ait Nouri in the box. The striker is on the angle but still find space to smash a shot into the top corner beyond Forster.

04:46 PM GMT

86mins: Fulham 2 Bournemouth 1

Fulham’s Robinson has provided seven assists in the Premier League this season - at least three more than any other defender.

The USA international could definitely do a job for a top team.

04:42 PM GMT

80mins: Tottenham 2 Wolves 1

It’s getting nervy in north London as the visitors push for an equaliser. But with Cunha going off at half-time, the firepower is weakened.

04:33 PM GMT

72mins: Fulham 2 Bournemouth 1 GOAL

Wilson ghosts into the box to meet Robinson’s delicious cross into the box and heads the home side ahead again.

Great game.

04:31 PM GMT

64mins: Tottenham 2 Wolves 1

A triple change for the home side with James Maddison, Timo Werner and Pape Sarr coming on. Yves Bissouma, Son Hueng-min and Brennan Johnson all depart.

04:24 PM GMT

60mins: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 2 GOAL

Forest double their lead at Goodison. Wood again plays a key role as he spots Gibbs-White in the box. The Forest captain spins his marker and fires into the top corner.

Clinical display from the away team.

04:15 PM GMT

‘Tottenham’s injury crisis’

Tottenham’s injury crisis has got so bad that Sergio Reguilon has had to come off the bench for them for Destiny Udogie. This is the left-back’s first league appearance for the club since April 2022.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Destiny Udogie (centre) reacts as he leaves the pitch after going down injured - PA/John Walton

04:14 PM GMT

51mins: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 1 GOAL

Hill clips a pass in behind Andersen for Evanilson, who turns and fires a shot into the top corner past Leno.

04:11 PM GMT

52mins: Crystal Palace 2 Southampton 1 GOAL

Turnaround complete at Selhurst Park as Eze fires the home side in front with a fantastic strike.

04:08 PM GMT

SECOND HALF

Teams are out around the grounds. What will the second half have in store for us?

03:55 PM GMT

HALF TIME: Scores from around the grounds

Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 1

Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 1

Fulham 1 Bournemouth 0

Spurs 2 Wolves 1

03:52 PM GMT

‘Jeers into cheers’

That stoppage time goal from Brennan Johnson that has sent Tottenham in ahead has totally changed the mood. Spurs would have been jeered off the pitch at half-time had then been level, but Johnson’s goal has sparked some positivity. Wolves played well for the majority of the first half but dropped off during the last 10 minutes and they paid the price.

03:52 PM GMT

45mins: Tottenham 2 Wolves 1 GOAL

A poor start but a great finish to the half for Tottenham. Kulusevski makes his way down the right side, the Wolves defence fails to stop and he pulls the ball back to Johnso, who fires in from 10 yards.

03:47 PM GMT

43mins: Tottenham 1 Wolves 1 PENALTY MISSED

Penalty to Spurs after Andre clumsily brings down Johnson. Captain Son steps up to take it and his effort is saved by Sa, who dives to his right and pushes the ball clear.

03:44 PM GMT

40mins: Fulham 1 Bournemouth 0 GOAL

Deadlock broken in west London and it is the home side who go ahead thanks to Jimenez. An outswinging from Pereira is great, Jimenez escapes his marker Kerkez to place a header beyond Kepa and into the far corner.

03:41 PM GMT

32mins: Fulham 0 Bournemouth 0

Goalless at Craven Cottage but that is because James Hill’s header from a Cook corner is disallowed for a foul by Semenyo on Andersen.

03:35 PM GMT

31mins: Crystal Palace 1 Southampton 1 GOAL

An equaliser in south London thanks to Chalobah. Hughes whips in a corner, Ramsdale rises to meet it but is challenged Mateta and Chalobah finishes.

Southampton are furious and want VAR to intervene but the on-field decision stands.

03:32 PM GMT

‘An insight into Postecoglou’s frame of mind’

We might have just got an insight into Ange Postecoglou’s frame of mind...Craig Dawson was awarded a free-kick after playing himself into trouble and a furious Postecoglou put his hands to his face and repeatedly screamed into them.

03:31 PM GMT

30mins: Tottenham 1 Wolves 1

This is the last thing Spurs need. Fortunately, Forster is able to continue.

Fraser Forster of Tottenham Hotspur receives medical treatment - Getty Images /Alex Pantling

03:28 PM GMT

26mins: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 1

If the scoreline stays the same, Forest will move up to second in the table. The last time Forest ended a day in the top two of the table was 29th August 1998 (2nd after three games). The last time they did so at least ten games into a season was 1st November 1994 (2nd after 12 games), while this would be the latest into a season they’ve finished a day in the top two since 9th February 1988 (2nd after 25 games).

It’s been an incredible season for Nuno Espirito Santo.

03:23 PM GMT

Tottenham vulnerability at home

The opening goal from Wolves was the 15th time Tottenham have fallen behind at home in the Premier League in 2024 - the most of any team in a calendar year. I definitely did not steal that stat from the Opta X feed. Honest.

03:22 PM GMT

15mins: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 1 GOAL

The surprise team of the season are at it again and it is a brilliantly worked move between Wood and Elanga. The former spots Jordan Pickford off his line and lifts a delicate lob over his head and into the net.

03:20 PM GMT

14mins: Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1 GOAL

Deadlock broken at Selhurst Park and it is a goal for the away team. Kyle Walker-Peters and Adam Armstrong combine down the left-hand side and the ball finds Tyler Dibling in the box and he makes no mistake firing past Henderson.

03:15 PM GMT

12mins: Tottenham 1 Wolves 1 GOAL

Great response from Spurs and Bentancur. The midfielder conceded the free-kick which led to Wolves’ opener. But he has reacted in the best way possible by heading past Jose Sa at the near post from a corner.

03:13 PM GMT

‘I don’t care about Levy’

Even before Tottenham went behind, there had been a chorus of “I don’t care about Levy” from the home crowd. The atmosphere could get pretty nasty if Spurs do not hit back quickly.

03:10 PM GMT

7mins: Tottenham 0 Wolves 1 GOAL

What a start by Wolves. Hwang back into the team and back in the goals. Bentancur fouls Cunha 25 yards out. Ait-Nouri plays a short free kick to Hwang, who is unmarked and he whips a first-time strike that flies into the bottom corner.

03:06 PM GMT

4mins: Everton 0 Nottingham Forest 0

Everton fans display a banner honouring goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - Reuters/Phil Noble

03:01 PM GMT

KICK OFF

We are underway around the grounds in the Premier League!

02:56 PM GMT

Blow for Forest confirmed

Confirmation that Ramon Sosa has replaced Murillo in the Forest team after picking up a knock in the warm-up.

02:54 PM GMT

02:51 PM GMT

Injury issue for Murillo

Awaiting news on whether Forest’s centre-back is able to start at Goodison.

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo picks up an injury during warm-up - PA/Peter Byrne

02:36 PM GMT

Tottenham vs Wolves teams

Tottenham

XI: Forster, Pedro Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Johnson, Solanke, Son

Subs: Austin, Reguilon, Dorrington, Sarr, Bergvall, Maddison, Olusesi, Werner, Lankshear

Wolves

XI: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Dawson, Bueno, Ait-Nouri, J Gomes, Andre, Bellegarde, Hwang, Cunha

Subs: Johnstone, Strand Larsen, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Guedes, Meupiyou, Lima, Pond

02:35 PM GMT

Everton vs Nottingham Forest teams

Everton

XI: Pickford, Young, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gana, Mangala, Doucoure, Harrison, Ndiaye, Broja

Subs: Virginia, Patterson, Keane, Calvert-Lewin, Beto, O’Brien, Chermiti, Lindstrom, Armstrong

Nottingham Forest

XI: Sels, Morato, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood, Dominguez, Elenga, Milenkovic, Aina

Subs: Miguel, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Da SIlva Moreira, Ward-Prowse, Jota, Sosa, Boly, Abbott

02:33 PM GMT

Crystal Palace vs Southampton teams

Crystal Palace

XI: Henderson, Munoz, Richards, Lacroix, Chalobah, Mitchell, Lerma, Hughes, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

Subs: Turner, Nketiah, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Doucoure, Riad, Devenny, Kporha

Southampton

XI: Ramsdale, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Walker-Peters, Fernandes, Aribo, Dibling, Armstrong, Onuachu

Subs: McCarthy, Sugawara, Manning, Bella-Kotchap, Taylor, Ugochuckwu, Lallana, Sulemana, Archer

02:32 PM GMT

Fulham vs Bournemouth teams

Fulham

XI: Leno, Castagne, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukic, Pereira, Wilson, Jimenez, Iwobi

Subs: Benda, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Cairney, King, Smith Rowe, Adama, Muniz, Vinicius

Bournemouth

XI: Kepa, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Brooks, Evanilson, Christie, Hill, Semenyo, Zabarnyi, Billing

Subs: Travers, Dennis, Ouattara, Enes Unal, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey, Harris, Rees-Dottin

02:22 PM GMT

Final Premier League match week of 2024

Hello and welcome to coverage to today’s 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League.

Our main focus will be at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium as Spurs enter their final fixture of 2024 at home to Wolves in poor form and battling an equally bad list of absentees with eight players ruled out.

A 1-0 loss at top-four hopefuls Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day means they trail Nuno Espirito Santo’s men by 11 points after a fourth defeat from their last five league games. But the 59-year-old insists there are reasons to be positive after a gruelling December.

Postecoglou said: “I get where people kind of look at my situation and think ‘jeeze, he needs to do something or else he is in trouble’ but I don’t think that way. It’s not how I am wired.

“I’m not concerned about that aspect of this role. Like I said, what excites me about this role and what I love about doing what I do is the possibilities you can create something special and that’s what I am going to try and do.

“Our league position is not great but it’s super tight and we’re not that far off. We’re in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup and still in a great position in Europe and there’s the FA Cup. There’s still everything to play for, for us this year to make it a season where we can have success, but we need some help. The players need some help more importantly and the club is working really hard to try make that happen.”

Elsewhere this afternoon, Crystal Palace welcome Southampton to Selhurst Park. Everton host Forest in a battle between two of the league’s best defences. And Fulham will look to follow up their late win against Chelsea on Boxing Day with another three points over in-form Bournemouth.