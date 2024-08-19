Tottenham faith in young duo behind transfer decision after £25m Oliver Skipp windfall

Oliver Skipp is expected to complete a move to Leicester from Tottenham before the clubs meet at the King Power Stadium tonight.

Skipp has passed a medical and will join the Foxes in a deal worth £20million plus a potential £5m in add-ons, though he will not sign in time to feature in the game against Spurs.

The Spurs academy graduate has made over 100 appearances for his boyhood club but was largely used as a substitute by head coach Ange Postecoglou last season.

His absence further reduces the homegrown options in Postecoglou's squad but a new No6 is not thought to be a priority before the end of the month, in part due to the encouraging performances of summer signings Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall, both 18, in pre-season.

Gray is jostling for a competitive debut against the Foxes, with Yves Bissouma serving a one-match club ban after filming himself inhaling laughing gas.

Wilson Odobert, who joined Spurs in a deal worth up to £25m from Burnley on Friday, will not be involved against Leicester, with the French teenager still waiting for a work permit as of Monday morning.