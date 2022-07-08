Tottenham: Clement Lenglet undergoes medical amid visa wait for pre-season tour

(Getty Images)

Clement Lenglet will undergo his medical on Friday ahead of joining Tottenham on a season-long loan deal from Barcelona.

The centre-half stayed overnight at Hotspur Way, with a deal set to be finalised today, pending the formalities of a work permit and international clearance.

The France international is not expected to be granted a Visa in time to join the squad in flying to South Korea tomorrow night, with up to 30 players leaving for Seoul following a round of Covid testing at the training ground today.

Lenglet has made over 150 appearances for Barcelona but was deemed surplus to requirements following the signing of Andreas Christensen from Chelsea, although the loan deal is understood not to include a buy option at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old is Spurs' fifth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison, and he is expected to compete with Ben Davies to be Antonio Conte's left-sided centre-half in the back three.

Conte still wants to add a right wing-back and a creative player to his squad this summer. Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence is a leading target but Spurs are yet to have a bid accepted for the 21-year-old, with negotiations ongoing and no prospect of the defender joining them in Asia.

Meanwhile, Steven Bergwijn this morning trained with Ajax after completing a £26.25million move from Spurs.

The Dutch winger, who was Jose Mourinho's first permanent signing as head coach, has signed a five-year deal with the Eredivisie champions after snubbing interest from Everton.

Spurs have recouped the £27m they paid Ajax's rivals PSV Eindhoven for the 24-year-old in January 2020, with Bergwijn making 81 appearances, scoring eight times.

Conte is not expected to decide his travelling squad for Korea until the last minute, pending the result of Covid testing.