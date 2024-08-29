Who can Manchester United face in Europa League draw? Group-stage pot confirmed and procedure explained

Manchester United will discover their opponents in the Europa League group stage later this week.

The play-off matches for both the Europa League and Champions League are taking place to decide the final set of 36 teams which will be loaded into one big league table for the new-look competition.

United have never won this competition and, after a year away, will be among the favourites to go all the way.

The absence of any demoted Champions League teams further down the line will be a boost to their hopes, should they make it to the knockouts.

But first they face eight games, four at home and four away, against a mix of well-known opponents and unheard-of minnows.

Which pot are Man Utd in for the Europa League draw?

Man Utd will be in Pot 1 with top seeding for the Europa League draw, as the second-highest ranked team based on UEFA coefficient.

Who can Man Utd face in the Europa League draw?

United will be drawn against two teams from each pot, including their own Pot 1.

They cannot face English opponents (Tottenham) and can only play a maximum of two teams from one other nation.

Pot 1: Roma, Manchester United, Porto, Ajax, Rangers, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, Tottenham, Slavia Prague

Pot 2: Real Sociedad, AZ, Brag, Olympiacos, Lyon, PAOK, Fenerbahce, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Ferencvaros

Pot 3: Qarabag, Galatasaray, Bodo/Glimt, Viktoria Plzen, Union Saint-Gilloise, Dynamo Kyiv, Ludogorets, Midtjylland, Malmo

Pot 4: Athletic Club, Hoffenheim, Nice, Anderlecht, Twente, Besiktas, FCSB, RFS, Elfsborg

Europa League group-stage matchdays

The exact timings of each matchday will be confirmed by UEFA on Saturday.

Matchday 1: September 25-26, 2024

Matchday 2: October 3, 2024

Matchday 3: October 24, 2024

Matchday 4: November 7, 2024

Matchday 5: November 28, 2024

Matchday 6: December 12, 2024

Matchday 7: January 23, 2025

Matchday 8: January 30, 2025