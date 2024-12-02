Tottenham eyeing move for Premier League proven striker with 70 goals & 19 assists available on a free

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly considering a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, with the 27-year-old forward entering the final year of his contract and set to become a free agent.

His impending availability has sparked interest from several Premier League clubs, including Tottenham, who are keen to bolster their attacking options.

According to Fichajes, Spurs are monitoring Calvert-Lewin’s situation closely, as his contract at Goodison Park is set to expire next summer.

However, Everton faces a difficult task in convincing the striker to stay, particularly with growing interest from rivals like Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, creating a highly competitive race for his signature.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin: A proven Premier League striker

Since joining Everton from Sheffield United in 2016 for a bargain fee of £1.5 million, Calvert-Lewin has been a key player for the Toffees. With 70 goals and 19 assists in 260 appearances across all competitions, the England international has proven his worth in the Premier League. His remarkable 2020–21 season, in which he scored 21 goals, earned him Everton’s Player of the Year award and solidified his reputation as a capable top-flight forward.

However, injury troubles have plagued the striker in recent seasons, affecting his consistency and impact on the pitch. This term, Calvert-Lewin has scored just two goals and provided one assist in 13 Premier League appearances, a far cry from his peak form.

Despite these setbacks, the 27-year-old’s extensive Premier League experience remains invaluable, with a total of 226 appearances, 56 goals, and 15 assists. His proven ability at the highest level makes him an intriguing option for Tottenham as they look to strengthen their attack.

Tottenham’s interest in Calvert-Lewin comes at a time when their own attack has faced challenges with several attackers out with injuries.

The striker’s aerial prowess and ability to hold up the ball could provide an excellent complement to the likes of Dominic Solanke and Heung-min Son. Additionally, Calvert-Lewin could prove to be a solid replacement for Richarlison, who has struggled to find his form since his high-profile move from Everton and is now reportedly linked with a move away from Spurs.

A potential fit for Tottenham

A move to North London could offer the striker a fresh start and the opportunity to reignite his career under Ange Postecoglou’s dynamic, attacking system. His physicality, poise in front of goal, and experience in English football would give Tottenham a dependable option in attack as they continue their quest for domestic and European success.

Any potential deal for Calvert-Lewin will likely hinge on his fitness and whether Everton can secure a new contract for the forward. Given his free transfer status next summer, Tottenham would have the chance to sign him on a favourable deal, but they will face stiff competition from other Premier League sides.