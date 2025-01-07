Tottenham extend Son Heung-min’s contract to avoid free summer transfer

Son Heung-min celebrates after scoring for Spurs in their Carabao Cup win at home to Manchester United. Photograph: Chris Foxwell/ProSports/Rex/Shutterstock

Tottenham have triggered the one-year option on Son Heung-min’s contract to ensure he remains tied to them until the summer of 2026.

The move is in line with expectation and protects the club against Son walking out as a free agent at the end of the season or signing a pre-contract with an overseas club this month with a view to a summer Bosman transfer.

The longer-term picture remains less clear. Son will be 34 in the summer of 2026 and he and the club face complicated talks over whether to extend their partnership.

The nightmare scenario for the chairman, Daniel Levy, would be to lose Son for no fee. If he suspects it may be a possibility, he could feel compelled to listen to offers this summer.

Son, who was appointed as the club captain in the summer of 2023, has become a global star in north London; arguably the most famous footballer in Asia.

The South Korean signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for £22m and has made 431 appearances for Spurs, putting him 11th on the club’s all-time list. He has scored 169 goals. Only Harry Kane, Jimmy Greaves, Bobby Smith and Martin Chivers have more for the club.