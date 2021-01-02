Tottenham’s Erik Lamela apologises for Christmas breach of Covid-19 restrictions: ‘I feel ashamed’
Erik Lamela has apologised for breaching Covid-19 guidelines by attending a Christmas party, saying he feels “ashamed”.
In a picture that circulated across social media before Saturday’s 3-0 win over Leeds, the Tottenham winger was photographed attending a festive family get together alongside team-mates Giovani Lo Celso and Sergio Reguilon and West Ham midfielder Manuel Lanzini.
The incident was strongly condemned by Tottenham, while Spurs manager Jose Mourinho expressed his disappointment with the trio.
Now Lamela has followed compatriot Lanzini by saying sorry for his lapse of judgement on social media.
“I want to apologise for a decision I made over Christmas which I deeply regret,” Lamela wrote on Twitter. "On reflection I understand the seriousness of my actions and the impact it has on others.
I am truly thankful to everyone working hard to keep us safe and I feel ashamed knowing I’ve let people down.
“I am truly thankful to everyone working hard to keep us safe and I feel ashamed knowing I’ve let people down.”
Earlier on Saturday, a spokesperson for Tottenham said: "We are extremely disappointed and strongly condemn this image showing some of our players with family and friends together at Christmas particularly as we know the sacrifices everybody around the country made to stay safe over the festive period.
"The rules are clear, there are no exceptions, and we regularly remind all our players and staff about the latest protocols and their responsibilities to adhere and set an example. The matter will be dealt with internally."
Lamela was absent from the meeting with Leeds after making his first Premier League appearance since the beginning of November with a late cameo off the bench in the 1-1 draw at Wolves on December 27.
“We the club of course feel disappointed because we give the players all the education, all the conditions. Of course we're not happy. It was a negative surprise for us,” Mourinho said after revealing that he had gifted Reguilon a suckling pig because he thought he would be alone for Christmas Day.
"I prefer to say disappointed [than angry]. We know what we are internally. We don't need to open the door to you and let you [the media] know what is going on internally, what are going to be the consequences, how did we approach that negative surprise. I feel disappointed, just disappointed."
