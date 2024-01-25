Tottenham eclipse Chelsea as London's richest club thanks to stadium boost

Tottenham have overtaken Chelsea as the richest club in London, according to the latest Deloitte Football Money League.

Thanks to the earning power of their new stadium, Spurs have become the eighth richest club in the world after generating revenue of £549.2million last season.

Spurs earn more than £105m a season in match-day income and they have also benefited from hosting music concerts, NFL and rugby matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Beyonce, Pink, Lady Gaga and Guns N' Roses have all performed at the stadium since it opened in 2019.

Chelsea ranked a place below Spurs in ninth with revenue of £512.5m, with Arsenal in 10th with revenue of £463.1m.

Both Chelsea and Arsenal’s income last season was hit by not being in the Champions League.

According to Deloitte, Real Madrid have overtaken Manchester City to become the richest club in the world. Real generated a record revenue of £710m in the 2022-23 season.

Hosting NFL matches has been a huge financial boost for Tottenham (Getty Images)

City drop to second despite a revenue of £705.6m, which was helped by their FA Cup, Premier League and Champions League Treble success.

Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United complete the top five. West Ham are 18th on the Deloitte list.

“A huge reason for Tottenham’s growth is the club being able to fully leverage and monetise the stadium, both in terms of the match-day income and the commercial activities,” said Sam Boor, a director in Deloitte’s Sport Business Group.