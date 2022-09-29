Tottenham: Destiny Udogie rejected two clubs after dream transfer offer arrived, says agent

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Destiny Udogie ended talks with two Serie A giants as soon as the opportunity to sign for Tottenham arose, his agent has revealed.

Inter Milan and Juventus were both keen on the Italian left-back after he impressed at Udinese last season.

However, Spurs swooped after Antonio Conte made a personal recommendation to sign Udogie, 19, and completed a deal worth an initial £15million, which could reach £20m with add-ons.

The player’s agent, Ferdinando Guarino, has described the offer from Tottenham as too good to turn down.

“Several teams have taken an interest in Udogie, including from Italy,” he told Spazio Inter.

“We had some talks with Inter and Juve, for example, but then when Tottenham’s opportunity arose it was difficult not to seize it quickly.”

Udogie is back at Udinese on a season-long loan deal after signing for Spurs and he has started all-but one of their games in an excellent start to the season, scoring twice.

The club sit third in the table ahead of facing the teenager’s old club, Hellas Verona, on Monday.