Tottenham defender Joe Rodon vows to learn from Chelsea mistake after late let-off

Joe Rodon said it was a dream to help Tottenham to a clean sheet on his debut - and vowed to learn from the mistake that almost gifted Chelsea victory late on at Stamford Bridge.

Rodon started against Chelsea with Toby Alderweireld out injured and the 23-year-old summer signing from Swansea impressed on his first Premier League start.

He did make two errors and in injury time he escaped a major scare when his weak back header presented a great chance for Olivier Giroud but he shot straight at Huge Lloris.

After Sunday’s 0-0 draw, Rodon told Sky Sports: “It is a massive game, you are playing with top players and those mistakes are not acceptable. I will learn from it and move on.

“But it is a tough place to come and to come here and make my debut was a dream come true. Hopefully I can carry on, learn from this and have a successful season. I got away with two mistakes but I will learn from it and come back stronger.

“They are very good opposition and I knew I was going to be in for a tough night.

"We always want to go into every game trying to get the three points but sometimes you have to dig in and keep that clean sheet, take a point a move on.”

Rodon took a blow to the face at Stamford Bridge and had blood coming from his mouth during his post-match television interview with Sky Sports.

“It is my job to put my head and body on the line,” he said. “I have taken one but it is part of the job and I love it.”

