Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen wants big fines for coronavirus social distancing rule-breakers

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen has called for fines to be issued to people who disobey protection advice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Government have advised people to stay at home and introduced "social distancing" measures amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

That includes prohibiting large crowds in an attempt to stop the virus spreading. All elite football in the UK, including the Premier League, has been suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

But there have been calls for a stricter lockdown with people still venturing outside and Vertonghen, 32, believes those who disobey the guidelines should be fined.

The Spurs centre-back tweeted: "Should fine big time for everyone who's not respecting the protection measures and give the money back to NHS, doctors, nurses, key workers etc... #SocialDistancing."

Vertonghen's future in north London is uncertain, with the Belgian out of contract in the summer and no clear indication that he will sign an extension.

Vertonghen's Tottenham team-mate Toby Alderweireld also took to social media on Sunday to announce his plans to help people during the coronavirus crisis.

The centre-back has made an incredible gesture of pledging to buy and donate tablet computers so that those in hospitals and nursing homes are able to communicate with their loved ones via video chat.

