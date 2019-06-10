Tottenham defender Danny Rose reveals relationship with Liverpool players while on England duty

Danny Rose of England on the ground. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)

Danny Rose revealed it was ‘draining’ being on England duty with Liverpool players.

The Tottenham Hotspur defender, now 28, was part of the side which lost 2-0 to the Reds in the Champions League final.

That match in Madrid - the climax of the club season - came just five days before England’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.

Rose joined Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli from the losing finalists in the England squad, while Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez featured from Liverpool.

And Rose told the BBC being in a camp with the victors of that European final acted a stark reminder of that defeat.

He said: "You are reminded every day you lost and that was a unique experience for me.

"It's not draining coming to play for your country. It is a bit draining having lost last weekend and having to share the camp with Liverpool players.

"I have never been through that myself. I was definitely tired from a long season with my club and having to come to England didn't help.

"But as I said, whenever you're selected for England it is a great occasion.”

He added about the Liverpool players in the squad: "I couldn't have asked for them to have been much better than they have."

Rose made 37 appearances for Spurs last season and featured for England as they lost 3-1 after extra time in their semi-final tie against the Dutch.

Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions made up for the defeat with a victory over Switzerland on penalties to earn third place in the Nations League.

But the left-back is still unsure over his future - with Rose being linked with a move to a number of clubs including Manchester United this summer.

And he hinted to Sky Sports a departure may be on the cards.

The former Leeds man said: "If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great. I don't know what the future holds now but I'm looking forward to a break.

"It's not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on."

"I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens.”

