Tottenham defender Danny Rose reveals relationship with Liverpool players while on England duty
Danny Rose revealed it was ‘draining’ being on England duty with Liverpool players.
The Tottenham Hotspur defender, now 28, was part of the side which lost 2-0 to the Reds in the Champions League final.
That match in Madrid - the climax of the club season - came just five days before England’s Nations League semi-final against the Netherlands.
Rose joined Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Dele Alli from the losing finalists in the England squad, while Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez featured from Liverpool.
And Rose told the BBC being in a camp with the victors of that European final acted a stark reminder of that defeat.
He said: "You are reminded every day you lost and that was a unique experience for me.
"It's not draining coming to play for your country. It is a bit draining having lost last weekend and having to share the camp with Liverpool players.
"I have never been through that myself. I was definitely tired from a long season with my club and having to come to England didn't help.
READ MORE: England beat Switzerland in penalty shootout to claim Nations League third place
READ MORE: England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford 'nervous' before scoring decisive penalty
"But as I said, whenever you're selected for England it is a great occasion.”
He added about the Liverpool players in the squad: "I couldn't have asked for them to have been much better than they have."
Rose made 37 appearances for Spurs last season and featured for England as they lost 3-1 after extra time in their semi-final tie against the Dutch.
Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions made up for the defeat with a victory over Switzerland on penalties to earn third place in the Nations League.
But the left-back is still unsure over his future - with Rose being linked with a move to a number of clubs including Manchester United this summer.
And he hinted to Sky Sports a departure may be on the cards.
The former Leeds man said: "If I'm back at Tottenham next season, great, if I'm not - great. I don't know what the future holds now but I'm looking forward to a break.
"It's not about regular first-team football. I know my age and I know how the club's run in terms of if you get to a certain age they might look to ship you on."
"I'll be just sitting tight over the next few weeks and just seeing what happens.”
