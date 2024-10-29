Tottenham dealt fresh injury blow as Wilson Odobert suffers ‘serious’ setback

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Wilson Odobert has suffered a “serious” setback in his recovery from injury.

The £25million summer signing returned as a substitute against AZ Alkmaar last Thursday after more than a month out with a hamstring issue.

Odobert was not in the squad at Crystal Palace on Sunday and Postecoglou has confirmed the 19-year-old faces another spell on the sidelines.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Mancehster City, Postecoglou said: “The only other one missing out which is a bit of a disappointment is Wilson, who has had a setback during the week and it seems like it is a serious one so we're just waiting for more information.”

Sidelined: Wilson Odobert faces another spell on the sidelines (Getty Images)

“It's not exactly the same [injury] but the same area.”

Odobert has made five appearances for Spurs since joining from Burnley in the summer, three starts and two substitute appearances.

He came on as an 88th-minute against AZ Alkmaar last Thursday, which was his first appearance since the Carabao Cup win at Coventry on September 18.

Son has missed the past two games with a tight hamstring and the South Korean is still not ready to return, though Spurs hope Son will be fit to face Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

Postecoglou said: "Son is almost fit but probably from our perspective we'll aim for the weekend. We're quite confident he'll be right for the weekend."

More follows.