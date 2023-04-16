Tottenham: Daniel Levy must resign unless he can ‘change his mentality’, says furious former Spurs star

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy must change his ways or walk away from the club, according to Jamie O’Hara following Spurs’ last-minute defeat to Bournemouth.

The 3-2 shock was one of many experienced in a season that continues to lurch from average to awful in north London.

Levy is charged with finding a new manager and building them a squad capable of challenging for trophies, a prospect which looked very far away for ex-player O’Hara on Saturday given Spurs’ inability to take advantage of their rivals dropping points.

“I’m watching this game today and there’s no fight, there’s no hunger, there’s no real determination to win it,” he told talkSPORT.

“I thought today, ‘Spurs could nick this, we can get in there’. But did I see anything from Spurs today that warranted being in the top-four? Absolutely no chance.

“Get rid of them. Get rid of the lot of them. I’ve said it for ages and I keep getting stick from people at Spurs when I say it – get rid of the lot of them. The staff, the players, the dead wood. Start again, rebuild, change the mentality.

“And if Daniel Levy isn’t prepared to change his mentality, he needs to do one as well!”

O’Hara was not the only Spurs pundit to point out the team’s failings on Saturday as Jermaine Jenas also pinpointed the mentality issues behind the defeat.

He told Match of the Day: “I think players were starting to hide in the game, and from a point of view where they just don’t have a plan of how to build up play and play through the lines.”