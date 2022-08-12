Tottenham to convert loan deal for Cristian Romero into £41m transfer

Cristian Romero of Tottenham Hotspur - Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham will trigger their option to sign Cristian Romero on a long-term deal this month in a deal worth £41 million.

The Argentina centre-back has been on loan from Italian club Atalanta and Spurs have a set period of time to convert the deal – the window to sign the 24-year-old expires later in August.

Spurs intend to make Romero a player they own following his impressive first season in the Premier League. The former Juventus defender established himself in Antonio Conte’s first team and helped them qualify for the Champions League with his performances in the second half of the campaign.

He also started this campaign in Conte’s back three alongside Eric Dier and Ben Davies for the 4-1 win over Southampton.

While other Premier League clubs and European clubs have seen the potential of Romero, Spurs have been in pole position to land him on a permanent deal under the terms of his loan from the Italian club.

Cristian Romero has impressed since joining Antonio Conte's side - GETTY IMAGES

He would be part of a busy summer transfer window for Spurs, even though he was at the club last season. Conte has brought in Ivan Perisic, Djed Spence, Richarlison, Yves Bissouma and Clément Lenglet, with the club expected to challenge for the top four again.

They are also poised to sign Italy Under-21 left-back Destiny Udogie but he will be loaned back to Udinese to give him game time in Serie A, with Spurs seeing the 19-year-old as an investment for the future.

Spurs could still be in the hunt for a creative midfielder before the window closes at the end of the month. Joe Lewis, the multi-billionaire Tottenham owner, injected an extra £150 million into the club to guarantee Conte major backing in the summer transfer market.

The spending pledge was a clear statement of intent to Conte, with sporting director Fabio Paratici finding the players for the manager and negotiating deals.