Tottenham consider free-agent goalkeeper signing after Hugo Lloris injury amid Ben Foster links

(Getty Images)

Tottenham are considering their options in light of Hugo Lloris’ injury blow, which could include a move for another free-agent goalkeeper.

Captain and long-time no1 Lloris was on Wednesday ruled out for at least six weeks with a knee injury. He struggled with the problem late in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Manchester City and though able to complete the full 90 minutes, was later found to have suffered ligament damage.

The injury looks likely to keep the Frenchman out of action until the other side of the March international break, leaving back-up Fraser Forster to deputise in the meantime.

England international Forster signed for Spurs as a free agent last summer and has made four appearances so far this term, keeping clean sheets in last month’s FA Cup third and fourth-round wins over Portsmouth and Preston respectively.

Behind the 34-year-old, however, Tottenham are light on experience, with academy graduates Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman having made just one first-team appearance between them so far.

Spurs would require special dispensation from the Premier League to make a signing outside the transfer window and have been linked with the likes of Ben Foster, who retired from football last September at the age of 39 after leaving Watford and now has a career as a successful podcaster.