Tottenham confirm Richarlison signing in £60m deal with Everton

Tottenham have confirmed the signing of Richarlison from Everton on a contract to 2027. The forward has joined in a £60m deal, with £50m guaranteed and the rest in potential add-ons.

Richarlison had a medical in Brazil under the watch of a member of Tottenham’s staff and although the club said the move was subject to a work permit, that is a formality for the Brazil international, who has been playing in the Premier League since 2017.

Chelsea made a late attempt to buy the 25-year-old but did not meet the conditions set by Everton, clearing the way for Antonio Conte to make Richarlison his fourth summer signing, after Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and the back-up goalkeeper Fraser Forster, as the manager prepares for Champions League football.

Richarlison has scored 48 goals in 173 Premier League appearances for Watford and Everton. Tottenham next hope to conclude a loan move for the Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet.

Manchester City have signed the goalkeeper Stefan Ortega on a three-year deal as back-up to Ederson. The arrival of the 29-year-old German, whose contract at Arminia Bielefeld had expired, clears the way for Zack Steffen to leave on loan, with Middlesbrough working to secure the USA international.

Ortega started all but one of Arminia’s Bundesliga matches last season and was an ever-present for them in Germany’s top division in 2020-21.

