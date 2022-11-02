Tottenham confirm Heung-min Son is set for surgery in huge injury blow

Tottenham have confirmed Heung-min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

The forward was forced off during Spurs’ dramatic Champions League win over Marseille on Wednesday night and was pictured in the dressing room afterwards struggling to close his eye.

Spurs did not put a timeframe on his return, but with South Korea playing Uruguay in the World Cup on November 24, the 30-year-old’s participation is now in severe doubt.

A Spurs statement read: "We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye.

"The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

"Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course."

Tottenham are already without Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski and play Liverpool on Saturday in a huge Premier League clash.