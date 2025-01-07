Tottenham confirm Heung-min Son contract extension

Tottenham have triggered a clause to extend captain Heung-min Son’s contract by a further year.

The Spurs skipper was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but the club has exercised an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Son has made 431 appearances for Spurs since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015 for around £22million, and the extension will see him enter an 11th season with the club.

The South Korean has scored 169 goals for Spurs - the fourth most in their history. His new deal runs until 2026.

Standard Sport reported in September that Spurs planned to trigger the extension in Son’s contract.

Confirming the contract extension on their website, Spurs said Son “has become a global star during his time with us and a modern-day great for Tottenham Hotspur”.

Son, who was named Spurs captain in 2023, has struggled for consistency this season but Ange Postecoglou has said the 32-year-old South Korean is still key to his plans.

Son was named on the bench for Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle but he is expected to return to the side for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Liverpool.

Barcelona have been linked with a move to sign Son on a free transfer in the summer but the extension ends any uncertainty about his future.