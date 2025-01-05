Tottenham complete signing of goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky

Tottenham have completed their first signing of the January transfer window with the addition of Slavia Prague goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

Spurs have been without first-choice stopper Guglielmo Vicario since he fractured his ankle during the 4-0 win over Manchester City on November 23 and he is set to be sidelined until the end of February.

Fraser Forster initially deputised to good effect but Tottenham have only won two of their last 11 games in all competitions amid an injury crisis and the England international missed Saturday’s 2-1 loss at home to Newcastle with illness.

Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Antonin 🤝 pic.twitter.com/tiI5bSSiAV — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) January 5, 2025

It resulted in Brandon Austin being thrust into the starting line-up for his club debut, but the north London club have moved quickly to boost Ange Postecoglou’s depleted squad.

Kinsky completed a medical at Tottenham on Saturday and has signed a contract until 2031 with the deal set to be worth 15million euros (12.5m) plus add-ons.

The Czech Republic Under-21 international has made 29 appearances for Slavia Prague this season and kept 14 clean sheets.

After Kinsky started his career at Dukla Prague, he moved across the city to join Slavia in 2021 and following loan spells with Vyskov and Pardubice, he has established himself as a regular, but will now continue his career in England.