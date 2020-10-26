Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho credits Mauricio Pochettino for chemistry between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min

Tottenham coach Jose Mourinho has credited predecessor Mauricio Pochettino for establishing the chemistry between Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

The pair combined yet again on Monday night as the England captain headed an assist to the South Korea international, who in turn nodded past Nick Pope as Spurs beat Burnley 1-0.

The only duo to have combined for more Premier League goals is Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, who also played under Mourinho, at Chelsea.

“It is an understanding that comes from Mauricio [Pochettino’s] time,” said Mourinho, speaking about Kane and Son’s partnership after the final whistle at Turf Moor.

“I don’t want all the credit myself; let’s share with Mauricio.”

Mourinho’s side, who went fifth with the victory, are the Premier League’s top-scoring team at the moment with 16 goals. Son is the division’s leading individual scorer with eight goals, while Kane has eight assists – more than any other player.

But Monday’s game did not see Spurs at their free-flowing best, as they were in a 6-1 top-flight win against Manchester United, a 7-2 victory over Maccabi Haifa in the Europa League, and a 5-2 thrashing of Southampton domestically.

Instead, it was a pragmatic performance from the north London outfit, more akin to what fans are used to seeing from Mourinho’s teams.

“It was exactly what I was expecting,” said the Portuguese, who predicted a low-scoring encounter before kick-off.

“I know Sean [Dyche], I know the difficulties he can bring to the best attacking teams. They gave us a very difficult match. Congratulations to him and his boys.

“I also think that Michael Oliver was very, very good, and for a match like this you need a good referee. He was always in control.

“My players didn't play the quality of football that we want, but because of Burnley – not because of us. This is the kind of match where if you take too many risks, you can lose it.

“We did well – solid, great team spirit, and I’m very happy. It’s incredible: three games away, nine points.”

Loanee Gareth Bale, who returned to Spurs this summer seven years after leaving for Real Madrid, did not feature, and Mourinho said it was in part due to a desire to avoid the afore-mentioned “risks”.

“Not just about Bale, but I thought many times of bringing on [Sergio] Reguilon and [Giovani] Lo Celso with [Tanguy] Ndombele.”

Ndombele, in fine form and enjoying more game time in recent weeks, started, while Lo Celso came on in the second half and Reguilon remained an unused sub.

New signing Joe Rodon, acquired from Swansea this summer, came off the bench in added time to make his debut for Spurs.

