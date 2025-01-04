Tottenham close to signing highly rated goalkeeper as Guglielmo Vicario cover

Antonin Kinsky (Getty Images)

Tottenham are close to finalising a deal for Czech goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky, as a stand-in for the injured Guglielmo Vicario.

The 21-year-old, who has already earned admiration around a lot of Europe despite just breaking into the Slavia Prague team this season, is expected to cost £12.5 with add-ons.

The deal has been agreed ahead of Tottenham’s home fixture against Newcastle United, with the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool to come on Wednesday.

The absence of No 1 Vicario, who broke his ankle in the 4-0 win over Manchester City, is seen as one of the major reasons for Spurs' recent drop-off, especially with how specifically Ange Postecoglou uses his goalkeepers.

Tottenham have been grateful for how Fraser Forster has stepped up but the club have been searching for an alternative since Vicario required ankle surgery in November after not signing a new No 2 in the summer.

Forster was also guilty of high profile errors in the victory over Manchester United in the previous round of the Carabao Cup after looking uncomfortable with the ball at his feet.

Kinski is represented by Sport Invest, who Petr Cech has worked with, and are seen in the industry as adept in eyeing the best Czech goalkeepers.

Kinski is 21 and the son of Antonin Kinsky, who was Cech's own No 2 in the country's run to the Euro 2004 semi-finals.

An alternative option for Spurs has been Bayern Munich's Daniel Peretz, but any potential movement there stalled due to Manuel Neuer's rib injury. The Bundesliga leaders are now assessing the number-one's progress.