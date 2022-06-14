Tottenham close to signing Brighton’s Yves Bissouma for about £22.5m

Tottenham are close to making Brighton’s Yves Bissouma their third summer signing. Final details, including regarding add-ons, are being discussed but the midfielder is poised to move for about £22.5m.

Bissouma, a Mali international, has been with Brighton since 2018 and started 25 Premier League games in the 2021-22 season. The former Lille player, who will be 26 in August, was unavailable for six league matches because of suspension and the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tottenham have offered Bissouma a five-year deal and he is in line to follow Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster, whose contracts are up at Internazionale and Southampton respectively, into the club.

Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.

If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.

In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.

Turn on sport notifications.

Antonio Conte’s rebuilding is due to continue with the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough for a fee similar to Bissouma’s. Tottenham’s owner, Enic, pledged to inject up to £150m to back the manager after the team qualified for the Champions League.