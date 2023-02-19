Tottenham call on social media companies to take action after ‘utterly reprehensible’ abuse of Heung-min Son

(Getty Images)

Tottenham have called on social media companies to take action after Heung-min Son was subjected to “utterly reprehensible” racial abuse.

The forward scored Spurs’ second goal in Sunday’s 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham after initially having been dropped.

After the game, the club’s official Twitter account tweeted: “We have been made aware of the utterly reprehensible online racist abuse directed at Heung-Min Son during today’s match, which has been reported by the Club.

“We stand with Sonny and once again call on the social media companies and authorities to take action.”

Anti-racism group Kick It Out earlier this month demanded "meaningful reforms" after Brentford striker Ivan Toney was subjected to racial abuse on Instagram.

The abuse occurred after Toney’s controversial equaliser against Arsenal, which should have been ruled out by VAR for offside against team-mate Christian Norgaard.

Toney revealed in October last year that he had been targeted on Instagram after scoring both goals in a 2-0 league victory over Brighton.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, condemned the abuse at the time, but said it could not take take action because the message had not been reported within the app.