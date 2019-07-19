Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino admits he could have left Spurs after Champions League final
Mauricio Pochettino admits a Tottenham departure was on the cards if Spurs had won the Champions League.
The North London club enjoyed a stunning run to the final in Madrid last season, setting up a final clash with Liverpool against the odds.
They fell to a 2-0 defeat at the Wanda Metropolitano after an early penalty from Mohamed Salah and a late Divock Origi strike.
Pochettino has been consistently rumoured with a move to the likes of Real Madrid or Manchester United over the past couple of seasons.
And a series of cryptic answers before the final in June hinted he could leave Tottenham, before defeat seemingly changed his mind.
When you touch glory, sometimes you behave and feel different and the players feel different," Pochettino said. "The challenge becomes different.
"Of course, maybe with a different result after the final you can think 'okay, maybe it's a moment to step out of the club and give the club the possibility of a really new chapter with a new coaching staff.'
"But I think after the final it was not really great to finish like this. I am not a person to avoid problems or difficult situations.
"I am more on the side of loving a big challenge, a difficult challenge, to rebuild that mentality so it's possible to have a similar season. That excites and motivates me a lot."
Featured from our writers
England starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi 'set to sign massive £100,000-per-week deal' with Chelsea in boost for Frank Lampard
MP demands Huddersfield investigation after Championship club links up with Paddy Power for controversial kit
Daniel Sturridge: Former Liverpool striker 'pleased' as FA recognise charges were 'out of character'