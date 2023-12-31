Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou gives four-word response when asked if Spurs are in the title race

(BBC Sport)

Tottenham ended 2023 on a high with a 3-1 win against Bournemouth on New Year’s Eve.

Goals from Pape Sarr, Heung-min Son and Richarlison moved Spurs to within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham remain in fifth place and Liverpool can extend that gap to six points when they play Newcastle in their game in hand on New Year’s Day.

But Spurs are now only one point behind Arsenal in fourth place and the Gunners are considered serious title challengers to Manchester City and Liverpool this season.

So, are Spurs now in the title race?

That question was put to Ange Postecoglou after the Bournemouth win and the Australian gave a brilliant four-word response.

Asked in an interview for Match of the Day if ending the year in the title race was a good way to see out 2023, Postecoglou said: “Yeah we’re going alright.”

Spurs continue to battle injuries and will now lose captain and top scorer Son to the Asian Cup and Sarr and Yves Bissouma to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Are Tottenham in the title race? 👀



Ange Postecogolou's smile at the end says it all...#BBCFootball #TOTBOU pic.twitter.com/H13hP9Jai4 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 31, 2023

Cristian Romero has just been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury but Micky van de Van and James Maddison are both nearing returns.

Pushed on whether Spurs are in the title race, Postecoglou said: “Well, not according to everybody. But we are only three points off the top, so we’re going OK.”