Tottenham blow as Cristian Romero ruled out for up to five weeks with hamstring injury

Tottenham have been dealt a major blow after Cristian Romero was ruled out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury.

Romero was injured in the 2-1 win over Everton before Christmas and Ange Postecoglou has confirmed the Argentina defender faces a spell on the sidelines.

The injury is a fresh setback for Spurs, who are already without his centre-back partner Micky van de Ven due to a hamstring injury.

Revealing the news about Romero ahead of their trip to Brighton, Postecoglou said: "No, no. He's no good. He's had a scan, so he'll be out for four or five weeks.

"Everyone else got through it okay. There's a few sore bodies there but we've had a, sort of, easier training week, last few days anyway, but everyone else is okay."

Postecoglou has said Van de Ven will "definitely" be available for the middle of January and "potentially" for Manchester United on January 14

