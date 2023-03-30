Tottenham begin Cristian Stellini and Ryan Mason mini-era with their hands already tied

The key tactical question as Tottenham begin the Cristian Stellini interregnum is whether the acting head coach will offer continuity Antonio Conte, only without the mood swings and outbursts, or adopt a radically different tactical approach to his mentor.

Stellini's five matches in charge while Conte was recovering from surgery offer no clue because Conte was continuing to pick the team and even make calls on substitutions. Stellini, though, now has a chance to go his own way in the final 10 games of the season.

He will be assisted by Ryan Mason, a disciple of Mauricio Pochettino, who got Spurs playing with the ball and on the front foot during his own short period as caretaker boss following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Mason may encourage Stellini to switch to a back four but the Italian's hand may ultimately be forced by the options available.

This Spurs squad, after all, has been built in Conte's image over the last 16 months, while Stellini will have to do without a number of players through injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma are ruled sidelined until next season, while Emerson Royal and Ben Davies are touch and go to play again this term and Ryan Sessegnon remains out for now.

Without the two most natural full-backs in his squad, deviating from Conte's back-three system would require Stellini to get creative, for example using Ivan Perisic or Clement Lenglet as a left-back.

Many supporters would appreciate seeing Stellini get an extra attacking player on the pitch but his hands may be tied.