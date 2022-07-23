Tottenham: Bayern Munich target Harry Kane as Julian Nagelsmann refuses to rule out move for England captain

(Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I)

Julian Nagelsmann has admitted Bayern Munich would love to sign Harry Kane and has refused to rule out of a move for the Tottenham striker.

Bayern are on the lookout for a replacement for Robert Lewandowski and their chief executive Oliver Kahn revealed this week that it would be a “dream” to sign Kane.

Spurs made it clear last summer that Kane was not for sale amid interest from Manchester City and Nagelsmann admits Bayern are likely to be priced out of an immediate move.

But the England captain is in the final two years of his contract at Tottenham and the public interest from Bayern could press Spurs into talks over a new deal.

Standard Sport reported in May that Kane is happy at Tottenham and open to signing a new contract with the club.

The 29-year-old is excited by Spurs’ progress under Antonio Conte and increasingly hopeful he can fulfil his ambitions of winning a trophy with his boyhood club next season.

But, with Bayern considering a move, Tottenham will not want to get into a situation where speculation increases over Kane’s future as his contract runs down.

Nagelsmann said: “Very expensive, that is the problem. But a brilliant player, one of the best forwards.

“It would be possible that he would score a lot of goals in the Bundesliga but I think it will be tough for Bayern Munich to do this. We will see what happens in the future.”