Spurs atmosphere turns toxic as Postecoglou’s team implode against Leicester

Ange Postecoglou may worry about whether Levy will try to deflect some attention by getting rid of his head coach - AFP/Henry Nicholls

As the chants of “we want Levy out” echoed around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Ange Postecoglou may have been aware that days like this rarely end well for the chairman’s head coaches.

History tells us that when the fans turn on Levy, he usually turns on the manager and, no matter how desperate the club may have been not to rush into a decision on Postecoglou’s future, the Australian must now be in some peril.

Leicester City had lost seven successive games going into Sunday, but climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone with a big win for their head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Tottenham are 15th in the table, having now lost successive games to relegation battlers, Everton and Leicester.

Second-half goals from Jamie Vardy, his 10th in 18 League appearances against Tottenham, and Bilal El Khannouss piled more pressure on Postecoglou in front of a miserable looking Levy, chief football officer Scott Munn and sporting director Johan Lange.

The “Levy out” chants were the loudest to have been heard inside the Tottenham stadium and when Postecoglou looked to his bench for inspiration, he only had eight substitutes to pick from.

Daniel Levy was present to hear fans demanding that he leave the club - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

Postecoglou has lost successive matches to teams in the relegation zone - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

James Maddison was the latest player to miss out with a knock, but it must be a source of considerable embarrassment that Postecoglou could not name a full bench – even taking into account the Spurs injury list.

Tottenham now have a week left of the January transfer window to make some signings, but there are other big decisions to be made over Postecoglou, whose decision to take off Spurs goalscorer Richarlison was booed by the angry home fans.

05:11 PM GMT

05:03 PM GMT

Postecoglou speaking in his press conference

“I don’t speak regularly to him [Daniel Levy] – we have regular contact in particular during the January period. Players and staff are united in what we’re trying to do. I’m not trying to convince people about we’re heading. That’s where I get the solace to say we can believe.

“I believe in this group of players. Even today, some of the performances were outstanding. That’s all positive but ultimately we’ve lost the focus is on that.”

04:46 PM GMT

Son Heung-min: ‘Very disappointing to not get three points’

Son Heung-min cuts a dejected figure at full time - PA/Mike Egerton

“It is very painful. What can I say? Especially when you’re winning at half-time and conceding two goals in a short period of time. It let us down and is a very frustrating afternoon.

“We can’t just say tiredness because we just came out of the second half. Maybe it was a little bit sloppy, it is not individual mistakes, generally everything is just combining together. It is just a lack of concentration and a bit of sloppiness and in the Premier League table any team can punish us.

“It was not good enough and sometimes we made the wrong decision in the final moment. It is very disappointing to not get three points and to concede goals like this.”

04:34 PM GMT

Leicester manager Ruud van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds the Leicester supporters - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

“The performance was excellent, the shape and the way the players were defending together.

“On the ball we tried to play like we always try. We went behind but the way the team reacted to going 1-0 down, they took the ball and started to play. At half time they were calm and the way they came out of the dressing room was tremendous. I think that won us the game in the end.

“The effort, the dedication, the blocks and the clearances, the tactics we made it was a joy to watch. It got us a massive three points away from home.

“The players also feel we are improving. They feel the way we want to play suits them. We will keep pushing to do these things. The players are buying into it. I can only be very proud of this team.”

04:27 PM GMT

Jamie Vardy hopes victory ‘stops the rot’

Jamie Vardy applauds the travelling Leicester fans - Shutterstock/Andy Rain

“It is big, hopefully it stops the rot we have been in. We have been playing some decent football for probably half a game and it has let us down a bit. The lads there battled through for 90 minutes and it is credit too to the manager what he’s been doing on the training pitch.

“At times you want to be the team playing the nice football but at times during a game it is not on. We have all stuck together as a team. We knuckled down, stayed together and got the big win.”

04:21 PM GMT

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou talking to Sky Sports

“Yeah, it hurts. It hurts a lot. The players gave everything again. We are going to look at a lot of things, but in terms of effort I can’t ask anymore of this group, things just didn’t go our way today. We created some good opportunities and unfortunately things just didn’t drop for us because not because the players weren’t trying and that’s the main thing.

“The players are giving everything they can. That is all we can ask for as a football club and me as a manager. They are trying their hardest and that is all anyone can ask for.

“You can analyse the goals, they were disappointing goals for us to concede, but I thought we had enough chances in the game to come out on top.”

04:18 PM GMT

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo speaking to Sky Sports

“They’re [three points] massive. We know it’s really hard to play here, they’re a really good team. The fans here make a lot of noise. I’m very happy.

“We defended really well, really compact. The calmness and the attitude we gave today got a good result.”

03:58 PM GMT

Full-time scores

Crystal Palace 1-2 Brentford

Tottenham 1-2 Leicester

03:54 PM GMT

Late shout for a penalty at Selhurst Park

Mark Guehi is brought down just outside the box as Eze stands over a free-kick...

Midfielder sees his effort sail over the bar!

03:50 PM GMT

Meanwhile at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Leicester look like they are going to hold on for what will be a huge victory for Ruud van Nistelrooy!

03:48 PM GMT

Nine minutes of stoppage time

Nine minutes of stoppage time added on at Selhurst Park following Kevin Schade’s head injury after he doubled Brentford’s lead.

03:42 PM GMT

Esse scores for Palace 30 seconds into his debut

Romain Esse scores with his first touch to put Palace back in the game!

Romain Esse celebrates his debut goal - PA/Nigel French

03:37 PM GMT

Brentford double their lead

Kevin Schade puts Brentford 2-0 up - PA/Nigel French

Brentford double their advantage through a Kevin Schade headed effort! Mikkel Damsgaard with the assist.

03:36 PM GMT

Palace going for it

Palace chasing the game as we approach the last 10 minutes. Brentford are doing a good job containing the home side as they look to run the clock down when in possession.

03:27 PM GMT

Wissa shows full faith in Mbeumo

Wissa was so confident Mbeumo would score that penalty kick at the second time of asking he started celebrating it before the kick had even been taken. He took off across towards the Brentford fans with arms raised, running behind the kicker. Presumably this is some elite level marginal mindgame manifestation technique and it seemingly did the job. A great shame that Mbeumo didn’t hit the post again, which would have been one of the funniest moments of the season.

03:24 PM GMT

Before the penalty drama...

Not the sort of game which is going to inspire a raucous atmosphere, but striking how quiet it is at Selhurst this afternoon.

The Fanatics fan group are drumming away but it’s a muted murmur compared to the deafening days of yore. Sometimes think you’d prefer the natural quiet and loud of a crowd to the 30-odd blokes singing resolutely to a slightly wearing drumbeat approach.

Bit more noise after Eze’s defected free-kick deflects onto the post. Game opening up a touch, good to see Damsgaard attempting a curling shot from long range. Wind assisted, it nearly beat Henderson.

03:23 PM GMT

Mbeumo does put Brentford ahead

Bryan Mbeumo puts Brentford ahead from the spot - Izzy Poles

Mbeumo takes full advantage of the penalty retake and puts Brentford ahead!

03:21 PM GMT

Mbeumo misses from the spot

Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo misses from the spot but VAR are having a look for possible encroachment from Marc Guehi...

03:17 PM GMT

‘Levy out’ chants get louder

Loads of Tottenham fans had not returned to their seats by the time Leicester had gone 2-1 up. The latest “We Want Levy Out” chant was the loudest I’ve ever heard it inside the Spurs stadium.

03:10 PM GMT

Vardy loves playing against Spurs

Jamie Vardy absolutely loves playing against Spurs. That was his 10th goal in 18 League appearances against them. And, no, I did not steal that stat from Opta.

03:09 PM GMT

Leicester take the lead!

Bilal El Khannouss gives the visitors the lead four minutes after Vardy’s equaliser!

Bilal El Khannouss celebrates putting Leicester in front - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

03:08 PM GMT

Right on cue

No cupping of the ear, but I told you so...

03:07 PM GMT

Vardy equalises for Leicester

Jamie Vardy scores for Leicester with a right-footed effort from close range!

Jamie Vardy scores Leicester’s equaliser - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

03:06 PM GMT

Wissa draws another save from Henderson

Brentford’s star forward Yoane Wissa beats two Crystal Palace defenders before seeing his long range effort saved by Henderson.

03:04 PM GMT

Palace out the blocks early

Early chance in the second half. A Jefferson Lerma long throw into the box is met by Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi but Brentford deal with it.

03:01 PM GMT

Sides back out for the second half

Teams are out for the restart.

02:54 PM GMT

Flat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium despite goal

Tottenham are a goal up, but other than the “Levy Out” chants it’s been very flat at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

02:51 PM GMT

Brentford end half on top

Tight and difficult game. Palace with the best of it for the opening quarter but Brentford ending the half on top. Mbeumo has looked threatening, Mitchell mostly dealing with him well but he is a good judge of when his team need directness and calmness. One sensible pass inside to feet when a dash down the line might have tempted a more impulsive winger settled his team down after a trying spell. Since then he has gone close with a free kick and Wissa might have done better with a zipped ball into feet from Schade on the opposite side.

Sarr flashed a cross/shot from the right which looked close to being tucked away but Palace have faded after a tidy opening to the game. It remains extremely windy. Needs a bit of John Beck in the second half. Although not sure his ideas were featured on the Uefa Pro courses of Glasner and Frank.

02:48 PM GMT

Half-time scores

Crystal Palace 0-0 Brentford

Tottenham 1-0 Leicester

02:42 PM GMT

Spurs fans being uncomplimentary towards Mrs Vardy

Some of the Tottenham fans have been singing rude songs about Rebecca Vardy. That normally ends with a Jamie Vardy goal and a cupped ear at the opposition fans...

02:40 PM GMT

Richarlison celebrates putting Spurs ahead

Richarlison celebrates after scoring for Tottenham - Reuters/Paul Childs

02:36 PM GMT

Goal for Tottenham!

Richarlison heads the home side in front from close range!

02:27 PM GMT

Wissa draws a save from Henderson

Yoane Wissa reacts after seeing his effort on goal saved - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

02:26 PM GMT

Scrappy affair so far at Selhurst

Scrappy game at Selhurst, and the letter which starts that sentence is optional. Brentford particularly poor, struggling to put more than two consecutive passes together when in Palace’s half. Everything the home team do is going through Eze and he created the best chance of the game with a pass for Mateta, his shot well saved by Flekken. As I type Wissa manages Brentford’s closest attempt so far, manoeuvring enough space for a shot in an unpromising spot. Henderson turned it round the post.

02:10 PM GMT

‘Levy out’ chants

It took 90 seconds for Tottenham’s home fans to start a chant of ‘We want Levy out’.

02:07 PM GMT

Underway at Selhurst Park and Totteham Hotspur stadium

Two away sides have made encouraging starts in rainy conditions in south and north London respectively.

02:03 PM GMT

Tricky conditions at Selhurst Park

Huge development from Selhurst Park, where the Royal and Ancient centre circle-covering advert for a gambling company has been rolled up and put away early due to inclement weather. Did look in danger of catching a gust of wind and becoming unmoored and sustained rain is making it quite unpleasant here. Certainly seemed to be more wayward balls in the warm-up than usual, we could be in for a weather-battered farce. Ideal.

Both teams looking settled with just one change each but despite being next door neighbours in midfield these teams have been going in opposite directions. One win in last six for Brentford, Palace have only lost one of their last 11 league games.

01:51 PM GMT

Richarlison involved from the start for Spurs

Richarlison involved from the start for Spurs - Reuters/Dylan Martinez

Richarlison, who started on the bench against former club Everton, came on and scored in the 3-2 defeat last time out. The Brazilian starts today.

01:44 PM GMT

Lerma comes in for Kamada

Jefferson Lerma replaces Daichi Kamada in the Palace midfield in the only change for Glasner’s side.

01:28 PM GMT

Maddison misses out against former club

Ange Postecoglou on James Maddison’s absence: “He’s still a bit sore from the other night [against Hoffenheim], it took a fair bit out of the group and he just wasn’t 100 per cent.”

James Maddison got on the scoresheet against Hoffenheim - PA

01:21 PM GMT

Thumbs up from Esse

Crystal Palace’s new signing Romain Esse starts on the bench.

Thumbs up from Romain Esse at Selhurst - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

01:15 PM GMT

Leicester City team news

01:14 PM GMT

Tottenham Hotspur team news

01:13 PM GMT

Brentford team news

Your Bees to face Palace 🐝 pic.twitter.com/faj5nLqycL — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) January 26, 2025

01:13 PM GMT

Crystal Palace team news

Romain Esse is in the matchday squad for the first time ✨#CPFC // #CRYBRE — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) January 26, 2025

01:10 PM GMT

Clockwatch featuring Crystal Palace, Brentford, Tottenham and Leicester

Afternoon all and welcome to clockwatch coverage of Crystal Palace versus Brentford and Tottenham versus Leicester, this afternoon’s two 2pm games in the Premier League.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in 2025 (across six matches in all competitions), winning four and drawing two. Palace have also kept a clean sheet in their last three games. Oliver Glasner’s side sit 12th in the league and will move above visitors Brentford with a win. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta has scored in all three of Palace’s league games this year, including a double against West Ham last time out.

Brentford are in the middle of a more challenging run. Thomas Frank’s side have only managed to win once since the turn of the year and that was against bottom side Southampton. Since then, they have been knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship outfit Plymouth, earned a draw with Manchester City and most recently suffered a late defeat to league leaders Liverpool.

Tottenham’s last victory in the league came before Christmas – against Southampton – and they have only managed to pick up a point from their last six games which speaks to their current position of 16th. Ange Postecoglou’s side, however, have managed to secure wins in cup competitions including a 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, a 3-0 win over Tamworth in the FA Cup and a 3-2 victory over Hoffenheim in the Europa League midweek.

Leicester have found life difficult this season and have continued to struggle under Ruud van Nistelrooy. The Dutchman has only managed to guide his side to victory once in the league since his appointment in November – 3-1 home win against West Ham – and his side do not travel well. Leicester have only taken two points from nine away games. Their last away victory came all the way back in October when they came back from 2-0 down to beat Southampton 3-2.

Team news to come.