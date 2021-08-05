Tottenham Artisan and Farmer's Market Spotlight: Sprinkle, Eat, Repeat, all home-made cookies

The Tottenham Beeton & District Chamber of Commerce is having continued success through its program of bringing in different vendors weekly at the Tottenham Artisan and Farmer's Market every Sunday at Keogh Park.

Linda and Garrett Goericki, of Sprinkle, Eat Repeat, brought an assortment of home-made cookies, that had people lining up for a taste.

These aren't your normal cookies – they are home made and delicious with several different kinds available.

“I have a separate kitchen at my home,” Linda said of where she creates her magic. “We are approved by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and I have my food handler's certificate. Every is delivered to our customers in the area. I have a website, so people order through the website and put the delivery date for when they need them.”

Linda makes several different kinds of cookies from triple chocolate to salted caramel chocolate delight, and Mini Egg Supreme.

These can best be described as gourmet style cookies – thick and delicious with all sorts of extra ingredients that can satisfy any sweet tooth.

Linda has been baking since she was a kid.

“I've been baking since since I was little,” she explained. “I was definitely interested in baking, and from there I took classes and different things over the years. Cookies are very popular right now, but I also do pies and cupcakes.”

Everything is baked from scratch – there's no preservatives like you get in typical grocery store products.

Linda's cookies are very popular for parties, get togethers, as party favours, or just for someone who appreciates home style baking.

You can see her line-up of delicious baked products and order on-line through her website at www.sprinkleeatrepeat.ca.

Brian Lockhart, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, New Tecumseth Times