Tottenham appoint Nuno Espirito Santo as chaotic search for new manager finally ends

(PA)

Tottenham have finally ended their search for a new head-coach with the appointment of former Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nuno, who has been out of work since leaving Wolves by mutual consent at the end of the season, has agreed a two-year deal with Spurs until 2023.

His appointment brings to an end a protracted and often chaotic 72-day search for a successor to Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on April 19 after a slump in form since December.

Nuno is the latest recommendation of the club's incoming manager director Fabio Paratici after Spurs ended talks with Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso earlier this month, and discussions with Antonio Conte broke down.

Nuno said: “When you have a squad with quality and talent, we want to make the fans proud and enjoy. It’s an enormous pleasure and honour (to be here), there’s joy and I’m happy and looking forward to starting work. We don’t have any days to lose and we must start working immediately as pre-season starts in a few days.”

Paratici arrived in London on Tuesday ahead of officially taking up his new position on July 1, and the club finalised a deal with Nuno mid-morning Wednesday after face-to-face talks.

The 47-year-old was initially not a candidate when he left Molineux on May 23, with Spurs instead prioritising other targets.

The club held talks with Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Hansi Flick, who is to be Germany's new head coach, and unsuccessfully attempted to prize Mauricio Pochettino back to the club from Paris Saint-Germain.

Fabio Paratici, Tottenham’s new managing director of football (Getty Images)

The appointment of Paratici prompted a change in direction and Fonseca had agreed a deal in principle before the club pulled the plug, while supporters campaigned on social media against Gattuso's appointment after the club held talks with the controversial former Italy international.

Nuno, who won the Uefa Cup and Champions League under Mourinho at Porto, was considered by Everton and Crystal Palace previously.

He guided Wolves to the Premier League and established them as a top-flight club, although his counter-punching style has drawn comparisons with Mourinho and appears at odds with Levy's preference for a coach who will promote "free-flowing, attacking" football.

Story continues

He arrives with the club facing a season in the inaugural UEFA Conference League and with talisman and star player Harry Kane eager to leave after the European Championship with England.

He will need to begin rebuilding an unbalanced and stale squad with Levy and Paratici, and ultimately be tasked with returning Spurs to the Champions League.

More follows.

Read More

Tottenham close in on Nuno deal as chaotic manager search ends

Raheem Sterling ‘could cope with anything’, his youth coach says

Football-divided couples’ relationships ‘still intact’ following England victory

How the London melting pot can be the ideas factory of the world