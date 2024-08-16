Tottenham announce signing of Australian defender Clare Hunt

Tottenham Hotspur have announced the signing of Australian defender Clare Hunt from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the north London club and will wear the number 15 shirt for the 2024/25 season.

Hunt began her career in her homeland with Canberra United and progressed through the academy ranks before making her debut in November 2016. She then joined fellow A-League side Western Sydney Wanderers in September 2021

In just her second season with the club, she was named captain of the team and featured in all but one of their games across the campaign. Her impressive performances, and place in the PFA A-League’s Team of the Season, earned her a maiden call-up to Australia's senior squad.

In September last year, she made the move to Europe and to join French side PSG. She featured in 13 games for the team last season, and helped them to a second-placed finish in the league behind Lyon.

Hunt made her senior debut for the Australian national team in February 2023, and was subsequently named in their World Cup squad last summer. She featured in seven of their games at the tournament, which was on home soil, as the Matildas progressed all the way to the semi-finals.

She becomes Robert Vilahamn's fourth official signing of the summer window after the permanent acquisition of Amanda Nilden, as well as the arrivals of Araya Dennis and Ella Morris.