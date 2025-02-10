Tottenham: What Ange Postecoglou has planned for week off before Manchester United clash

Postecoglou has said Spurs will be an ‘outstanding team’ once injured players return (AFP via Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou has set out his plan for a rare down week for Tottenham, which includes some time off for his jaded squad and “a full week” working with players returning from injury.

Spurs need to regroup after a damaging week in which they were knocked out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Postecoglou was without 11 senior players as Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa increased the pressure on him.

Spurs do not have a midweek game for the first time since the turn of the year and Postecoglou has said he hopes to have “three or four” injured players back for their Premier League game against Manchester United on Sunday.

Spurs lost 2-1 to Aston Villa at the end of a week that saw them knocked out of both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup (AFP via Getty Images)

Outlining his plan for the week, said: Postecoglou said: “I am just going to keep working like I have.

“We’ve got to give them some time off in the early part of the week.

“The boys who are coming back we have got an opportunity to give them a full week of training which is great.

“Come Tuesday, we should have three or four who have been missing. We can give them a full week of training rather than just throwing them in.

“By the time we get to the end of the week we will have something resembling a squad of players to prepare for a big game.

“That folds into the following week because again we have got seven days to prepare for the next game.

“That gives us a good opportunity to get some work into the guys who have been out for a while and give some rest of the guys who have been going at it.

“By the time we get back to Europe and midweek games, we will be in much better shape.”