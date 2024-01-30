Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou issues transfer update and Pape Sarr return date

In charge: Ange Postecoglou (PA)

Ange Postecoglou says it is "unlikely" Tottenham will do any further transfer business this month.

Spurs have been the busiest top-flight club in January, signing Radu Dragusin in a £26million deal from Genoa and Timo Werner on loan from RB Leipzig, while offloading a host of players on permanent or temporary deals - including Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier and Ivan Perisic.

Spurs admire Chelsea's Conor Gallagher and have been linked with a late move for the England midfielder and they are among a host of leading clubs tracking Swedish teenager, Lucas Bergvall, who plays for Djurgardens.

Spurs winger Bryan Gil has been linked with a move to Brighton, although Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is now expected to stay put after interest from Lyon.

Postecoglou refused to rule out a late deal before Thursday's 11pm deadline but does not expect further incomings or outgoings at Spurs.

"Unlikely [they'll be more business] I'd say," Postecoglou said ahead of Wednesday's game at home to Brentford. "I don't see any incomings. Outgoings a little bit different because I'm not totally engaged with that, other people are doing the work around that. I'd say unlikely on both fronts without ruling anything out."

Pape Sarr is heading back to London following Senegal's AFCON exit (AFP via Getty Images)

Spurs will still be missing Manor Solomon (knee), Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring), Giovani Lo Celso (muscle), Alejo Veliz (knee) against the Bees, while Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Heung-min Son remain on international duty.

But Postecoglou expects Sarr to be available for Saturday's game at Everton after his Senegal side were knocked out of the African Cup of Nations on Monday and could also have Son and Bissouma available at Goodison Park.

On Tuesday, Bissouma's Mali play Burkino Faso in an AFCON knockout game and Son's South Korea face Saudi Arabai in the last-16 of the Asian Cup.

"The latest I heard [on Sarr] is he should be back tomorrow [Wednesday] at some stage," Postecoglou said.

"Disappointed for him because Senegal had ambitions to win the competition but he did well for them again, he's a key member and from our side it's good to get him back. He should be fine for Saturday after arrival."

James Maddison is in line to start against Brentford (Getty Images)

James Maddison is pushing for his first Spurs start since November after returning from injury from the bench in Friday's FA Cup defeat to Manchester City, but Postecoglou confirmed that Solomon has suffered a setback in his recovery from knee surgery.

"[Maddison] was OK, he was fine," the Australian said.

"We probably could have got him a little bit more game time but the way the game was going we put him on a bit later than he would have wanted me to but he got through it OK, he's trained well so he's ready to go.

"[Solomon] has had a couple of goes at it but fair to say he's had a couple of setbacks. He had one this week as well so he's getting further investigation on it I think early next week."

Postecoglou added: "What we will try to do is win these two games and put teams out there that can win games. That is always my focus. It is not about trying to preempt things about whether one plays or doesn't play. We will put out a team tomorrow night that we believe can win a game of football and I'll address after that what we need to do for Saturday."