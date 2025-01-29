Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou hints at 'frenetic' transfer activity but offers word of warning

Ange Postecoglou admitted a new signing is not “imminent” for Spurs (Getty Images)

Ange Postecoglou expects Tottenham to be involved in a "frenetic" conclusion to the January transfer window but refused to guarantee they will make any signings.

Spurs have only added young goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky and teenager Min-hyeok Yang, who is set to join QPR on loan on Wednesday, this month, in spite of Postecoglou's calls for "help" for his injury-ravaged squad.

Spurs are in the market for a forward before Monday's deadline, with Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel believed to be a loan target.

"I’d be disingenuous if I said anything other than fight now there’s nothing imminent but that doesn’t mean there isn’t opportunity being explored," Postecoglou said ahead of Thursday's visit of IF Elfsborg in the Europa League.

"Traditionally the last few days of any window tend to be pretty frenetic. I expect us to be involved in that.

"Does that mean anything will get concluded? I can’t commit to that because I’m a bit of a distance from it but the information and dialogue I have is we’re exploring all the opportunities to see if we can bring some help in with the finances."

Ange Postecoglou has made it clear he wants Tottenham to strengthen (REUTERS)

Postecoglou has repeatedly called for reinforcements for his stretched playing group and said on Wednesday that the spate of recent niggling muscle injuries are a "natural consequence" of reduced numbers and the heavy schedule.

Asked if he felt backed by the club, the Australian added: "Everyone is trying their utmost. I don’t think anyone is working against me.

"I don’t think anyone wants me to fail. I think everyone genuinely at the football club… this kind of situation is a tough gig for a manager. You can be very isolated, you can be very vulnerable. I don’t feel that. The people I work with are doing their utmost to try and help me guide us through this. I don’t feel like anyone is blocking that.

“From my perspective my focus is firmly on the things I can control which is making sure I prepare a team for a really big game tomorrow."

Yang, 18, arrived at Spurs from Gangwon FC at the start of the month, though the deal for the winger was agreed back in the summer.

The South Korean is due to join the Championship R's on loan until the end of the season, with Postecoglou saying the move should be beneficial for his development.

"It's just to give him a chance to settle in to a new culture, a new environment, new league, new country," Postecoglou said.

"He's very young and we feel he needs to be allowed to settle. And with our current situation, the last thing I want to do is throw in another young player. We've got enough that we're exposing, they're doing awfully well. He's obviously a long-term investment for the football club and we've got to do the right thing by him."