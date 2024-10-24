Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou delivers verdict as James Maddison explains heated Richarlison penalty debate

Discussion: James Maddison and Richarlison debated who should take Tottenham’s penalty against AZ Alkmaar (Getty Images)

James Maddison has played down a heated on-pitch debate with Richarlison over who should take Tottenham’s penalty against AZ Alkmaar.

Spurs were awarded a spot-kick early in the second half during Thursday night’s Europa League clash in north London, after Lucas Bergvall was brought down inside the area by Maxim Dekker.

Richarlison clearly wanted to take the penalty, but appeared to have been talked down by Maddison - Tottenham’s stand-in captain on the night with usual skipper Heung-min Son rested and deputy Cristian Romero on the bench - before the latter then finally allowed the Brazilian to step up and coolly loft down the middle to notch his first Spurs goal since May and first at home since January in what was a significant confidence boost on his first start since August following more injury woe.

Asked about the animated discussions with Richarlison after the game, Maddison told TNT Sports: “Initially, we both wanted to take it. I am a senior player, I was the captain today, I was going to take the penalty. Then a little thought in my head, when I was stood there, I had a little conversation with myself.

“Richy has come back from an injury, it can be difficult, especially for a striker. I knew that last year as well when I had a long injury. It took me a while to get my first goal. That really gives you confidence. A split-second decision to let him take it. It will do him the world of good.

“Just leadership, yeah. I wore the armband tonight, which is a huge honour. But even if I wasn’t the captain or didn’t have the armband, the title, I’d still like to think I would make the decisions that are best for the team.

“I thought it was best if Richy took it and he’s a good penalty taker. There was no thought about that – if he would be able to get the job done. Hopefully that gives him a big boost.”

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou insisted that he was not concerned by his players switching penalty duties between themselves in the moment - as long as the ball hit the back of the net.

“As long as they score, it doesn't really bother me,” he said. “I thought Madders was outstanding today. He was captain tonight, he was so creative, caused them problems. I think he sensed in that moment Richy's worked awfully hard and he's kind of got his season started tonight.

“Goals are important for strikers, so I thought Madders made a great decision to give him the responsibility but Richy had to put it in the back of the net and he did that.”

Speaking to TNT Sports about the penalty incident, Postecoglou said: “As long as they score mate, I couldn’t care less.”