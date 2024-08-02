Tottenham: Ange Postecoglou confirms interest in signing striker this summer

Ange Postecoglou has confirmed Tottenham are on the hunt for a new striker this summer.

Spurs lost Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer and did not sign a direct replacement, with wide forward Brennan Johnson arriving during the closing stages of the window.

Timo Werner has seen his loan extended into another season but Spurs do lack a central striker, with only two players hitting double figures in the Premier League last season in Heung-min Son and Richarlison.

While captain Son will no doubt continue to play a key role under Postecoglou, Standard Sport understands Spurs would be open to selling Richarlison this summer.

Dejan Kulusevski has been operating up front during the club’s pre-season games so far but Postecoglou has confirmed the focus during the final few weeks of the window will be on their pursuit of a new striker, amid links with Ivan Toney and Dominic Solanke.

“It's still the area of the park we're really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that's a focus for us,” he told football.london.

Spurs meet Bayern Munich in Seoul on Saturday and Postecoglou has confirmed he will make changes to the team who beat the K-League All Stars XI earlier this week.

“Looking forward to finishing things up in a positive manner and hopefully a good way to finish it off”, he added.